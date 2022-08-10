Congress can get Trump’s tax records, appeals court rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday sided with a House committee seeking access to former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, rejecting Trump’s claim that Congress is overreaching.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court judge’s decision in favor of Congress. US District Judge Trevor McFadden — a former Justice Department official and Trump appointee — ruled in December The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has broad authority to request records and the Treasury Department must provide tax returns to the committee.

Three appeals court judges agreed.

“The Trump partisans argue that the chairman’s request exceeds congressional investigative powers. Not so,” the judges wrote. Two justices, David Centelle and Karen Henderson, were appointed by President Ronald Reagan, and one, Robert Wilkins, was appointed by President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

In their ruling, the justices also rejected Trump’s argument that the request was problematic in part because it did not include a promise to keep the records confidential.

Relevant coverage Has Trump broken the law? FBI search raises fresh questions The Mar-a-Lago search is just one part of one of several Trump probes Trump said he will testify Wednesday at the NY hearing The GOP rallied around Trump after the FBI raided his estate

It was not immediately clear whether Trump would appeal or whether the case would be settled before the new Congress takes office in January. If Republicans recapture control of the House In the fall election, they can drop a request for next year’s records.

The decision of the judges came out in the background of the ex-President’s legal battles. On Monday, the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida As part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House.

The House Ways and Means panel and its chairman, Democrat Richard Neal of Massachusetts, requested Trump’s tax returns in 2019 as part of the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and an investigation into the former president’s tax law compliance. A federal law requires the Internal Revenue Service to “provide” any taxpayer’s returns to certain top lawmakers.

“With great patience, we have followed the legal process and, once again, our position has been vindicated by the courts,” Neal said in a statement. “I am happy that this long-awaited opinion has made it clear that the law is on our side. When we receive the returns, we begin our monitoring of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program. The committee said on Twitter that it expected to receive the requested documents “immediately”.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the decision “an important victory for the rule of law.”

An email to Trump’s attorneys was not immediately returned.

The Trump administration’s Justice Department upheld then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s decision to withhold tax returns from Congress. Mnuchin argued that he could withhold the documents because he determined Democrats were seeking the documents for partisan reasons. A lawsuit was filed.

After President Joe Biden took office, the committee renewed the request seeking Trump’s tax returns from 2015-2020 and additional information. The White House said the request was valid and the Treasury Department had no choice but to comply. Trump later tried to block the extradition in court.

Advertisement

Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained copies Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of criminal investigation. Trump tried to prevent his accountants from turning over the documents, taking the issue to the Supreme Court. The judges rejected Trump’s argument As president he has broad immunity. Alvin Bragg took over the job of district attorney and the prosecutors in charge of criminal investigations resigned. But Bragg said the investigation is ongoing .