Congo auctions off land to oil companies: ‘Our priority is not to save the planet’

DAKAR, Senegal – The Democratic Republic of the Congo, home to one of the largest old-growth rainforests on earth, is auctioning huge tracts of land in a bid to become “a new destination for oil investment.” the world is retreating from the fight against climate change in the fight for fossil fuels.
The oil and gas blocks, to be auctioned at the end of July, extend to Virunga National Park, the world’s most important gorilla sanctuary, as well as tropical peatlands that store massive amounts of carbon, keeping it out of the atmosphere and contributing to global emissions. . warming.
“If oil production starts in these areas, we should expect a global climate catastrophe and we will all have to watch helplessly,” said Irene Vabiva, who oversees the Congo Basin forestry campaign for Greenpeace in Kinshasa.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent oil prices skyrocketing and led to a US and UK ban on Russian energy supplies and, last week, a call to limit Europe’s use of natural gas.
At the same time, Norway, a leading proponent of forest conservation, is boosting oil production with plans to increase offshore drilling. And President Biden, who promised early in his term to wean the world off fossil fuels, recently visited Saudi Arabia, where he raised the need to increase oil production. At home, Mr. Biden’s ambitious domestic climate program is largely doomed.
Congo takes note of each of these global developments, said Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, the country’s chief climate spokesman and adviser to the Minister of Hydrocarbons.
Congo’s sole purpose in the auction, he said, is to earn enough income to help struggling national finance programs reduce poverty and provide much-needed economic growth.
“This is our priority,” Mr. Mpanu said in an interview last week. “Our priority is not to save the planet.”
Congo announced the auction in May. video posted on Twitter, which showed a shining river nestled in a deep bed of lush rainforest. The video quickly switched to a close-up of a gas station where yellowish gasoline was pouring into a car tank. The post highlighted US and French oil giants Chevron and TotalEnergies.
Environmental groups were outraged. Last week, Congolese officials redoubled their efforts, increasing the number of blocs – huge tracts of land – from 16 to 30, including 27 oil and three gas blocs. TotalEnergies said it did not intend to bid, and Chevron did not respond to a request for comment. Other major oil producers also declined to comment.
The auction highlights the double standards that many political leaders on the African continent have called for: how can Western countries, which have built their prosperity on fossil fuels that emit toxic fumes that warm the planet, demand that Africa give up its reserves of coal, oil and gas to protect everyone else?
“Maybe it’s time to level the playing field and get compensated,” Mr Mpanu said.
Many Congolese officials believe that after decades of colonialism and political mismanagement, the needs of their country should take precedence over the needs of the world.
For President Tshisekedi, turning his nation into a bulwark against global warming has come up against political realities. The country’s next presidential election is 18 months away, but the fight is already underway as Mr. Tshisekedi runs for a new term. In 2018, he was declared the winner of a highly competitive election. He made a deal with his predecessor, the unpopular but still powerful Joseph Kabila, who Western officials describe as corrupt. The couple’s deal fell apart in 2020, but some analysts warn that Mr Kabila or his cronies could be on the list as foreign investment floods into the country.
What compensation is at stake for the Congo will not be known until seismic surveys are carried out – a very destructive process in itself, according to scientists.
In May, the Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Congo, Didier Boudimbu, said that the country, which currently produces about 25,000 barrels of oil per day, had the potential to produce up to 1 million barrels. At current prices, this is equivalent to $32 billion a year, which is more than half of Congo’s GDP.
Mr. Mpanu pointed to the Amazon as an example of how countries with natural resources should act if richer countries do not compensate them.
In 2007, Rafael Correa, then President of Ecuador, set up a trust fund that the international community could fund to stop the country from exploring an oil block in Yasuni National Park, one of the most biodiverse regions in the world. The goal was to raise about $3.6 billion. Years later, he raised just $13 million. Therefore, in 2013, the government decided to allow oil exploration. Drilling began three years later.
“We are not interested in threats,” Mr. Mpanu said, dismissing the notion that Congo’s auction was simply an attempt to intimidate countries into offering more bailouts. “We have a very humble attitude. We have the sovereign right to move forward.”
But scientists say moving forward could destroy precious rainforests and peatlandswhich provide one of the planet’s last lines of defense as it attempts to limit rising temperatures.
Seismic surveys to identify oil deposits will require laying long trails through the rainforest and detonating explosive devices. Wastes from the oil extraction process, which contain salt and heavy metals, can upset the salt balance of the entire ecosystem of the Congo Basin, as happened in the Amazon. The road construction required by the oil industry would open up vast areas of sparsely populated rainforest to human habitation. leads to increased logging.
According to peat experts, this will likely also lead to the drying and dehydration of peatlands, eventually causing them to decompose and release the carbon they capture.
If that were to happen, said Susan Page, a professor of physical geography at the University of Leicester in the UK, the huge amount of carbon released very quickly “could actually be a kind of tipping point for the global climate.”
Mr Mpanu argued that drilling could be “surgical” and that companies could find a way to drill diagonally so as not to touch the peat. He insisted that any action would be in line with global climate commitments and would be taken after extensive environmental impact reviews and a study of how it would impact local communities.
According to Ms Vabiva, the Greenpeace team recently consulted with people living inside the proposed oil blocks and said residents are opposed to the drilling and will start protests.
She said that instead of alleviating poverty, the sale of oil blocks would bring a lot of money to a few people.
Mr Budimbu, Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons, has advised some of Africa’s biggest oil producers such as Angola, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea “so that the DRC can follow the same path,” according to recent release on the website of the ministry.
But if the Congo follows in their footsteps, it could mean a fate that some have called the “resource curse” in which citizens do not benefit from their country’s natural wealth and economic development remains sluggish. In Nigeria, oil is the backbone of the economy, but its extraction has also resulted in devastating spills and widening inequality. In Equatorial Guinea, most of the population lives below the poverty line. doesn’t do any good from the country’s vast oil wealth.
The decision to allow further research was carefully considered, government officials said, though it appears to have been the subject of some internal debate.
In March, Eva Bazaiba, Congo’s environment minister, told The New York Times that officials are considering a way forward. “Should we protect peatlands because they are a carbon sink, or should we extract oil for our economy?” she said.
Last week, she expressed her willingness to withdraw from the auction.
“If we have an alternative to oil production, we will keep them,” she saidtalking about peatlands.
But Mr Mpanu said Congo had already paid its climate dues. It enables the extraction of minerals and metals such as cobalt and lithium, which are key to the renewable energy industry, and plans to develop hydropower.
“We are part of the solution, but the solution also includes the use of our oil resources,” he said.
He said the nation could try to protect other lands to offset the losses associated with drilling in places like Virunga, and noted that oil companies should decide whether they would drill within the park’s boundaries.
“If we lose 10 hectares, we can protect 20,” he said. “Of course, there won’t be the same biodiversity and fauna, but the country has a right to it.”
When asked which oil company, in an era when consumer awareness is higher than ever, would consider drilling wells in protected gorilla habitat, Mr. Mpanu did not hesitate.
“This is what it is,” he said. “We just need to see how much people appreciate this resource.”
Dionne Searcy reported from New York; Manuela Andreoni provided a report from Rio de Janeiro.