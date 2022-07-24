Congo auctions off land to oil companies: ‘Our priority is not to save the planet’

DAKAR, Senegal – The Democratic Republic of the Congo, home to one of the largest old-growth rainforests on earth, is auctioning huge tracts of land in a bid to become “a new destination for oil investment.” the world is retreating from the fight against climate change in the fight for fossil fuels.

The oil and gas blocks, to be auctioned at the end of July, extend to Virunga National Park, the world’s most important gorilla sanctuary, as well as tropical peatlands that store massive amounts of carbon, keeping it out of the atmosphere and contributing to global emissions. . warming.

“If oil production starts in these areas, we should expect a global climate catastrophe and we will all have to watch helplessly,” said Irene Vabiva, who oversees the Congo Basin forestry campaign for Greenpeace in Kinshasa.