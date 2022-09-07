New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Border Patrol agents rescued an unaccompanied four-year-old boy abandoned by “confirmed” smugglers at the southern border — the latest example of agents rescuing children abandoned in dangerous situations.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez announced that agents in Santa Teresa had found the little boy, who had been abandoned by what he called “ruthless smugglers.”

Chavez said the boy’s passport and contact information for his parents were found.

“19,651 unaccompanied children encountered this FY22,” she tweeted.

The rescue represents the latest child abandoned by human traffickers. Unaccompanied children rescued by the Border Patrol are usually processed into the United States under the care of Health and Human Services. From there, they are transported across the country and reunited with a sponsor or parent if one is already in the country.

Last month agents rescued a four-month-old and an 18-month-old baby in Arizona.

“Yesterday smugglers left an infant and a toddler to die in the Sonoran desert,” Tucson Sector Chief Patrol agents John Modlin said in a statement. “It’s brutal. And it’s gut-wrenching.”

Madeline said the four-month-old baby was unresponsive when agents approached the child.

“The heartlessness of smugglers cannot be underestimated.”

Border Patrol agents regularly rescue migrants, adults and children, who may be lost or abandoned in dangerous situations along certain areas of the border.

The latest migrant deaths on the Rio Grande highlight the extreme dangers border crossers face

Border Patrol agents rescued 37 migrants last week as they tried to cross the Rio Grande River into the US, but 13 other migrants are confirmed to have died trying to cross, where the water can be dangerous.

last month Two children died They drowned in separate incidents trying to cross the Rio Grande. One, a five-year-old Guatemalan girl, was swept from her mother’s arms by the raging waters, the New York Post reported.

The Border Patrol conducted 18,897 rescues this year, compared to 12,833 in FY 21 and just over 5,000 in FY 20. There have been over two million migrant encounters this fiscal year, with nearly 200,000 in July alone.