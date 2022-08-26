type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Conference League Linfield: Grief after own goal and loss
FOOTBALL

Conference League Linfield: Grief after own goal and loss in shootout

By printveela editor

-

3
0
Linfield was most brutally denied a piece of history against the Latvian team Rigas Football School in the European Conference League qualification.

David Healy’s side were on track to become the first Northern Irish team to qualify for the group stage of a European tournament when Kyle McClean’s 104th-minute goal put them 3-2 on aggregate.

But in stoppage time in the extra period, Jimmy Callacher scored an own goal and sent him to a penalty shootout.

The evening ended in grief for the home side as Matthew Clark and Ethan Devine both missed from the spot to hand out a 4-2 shootout victory to the RFS.

Linfield dominated the first 90 minutes as Robbie McDaid and Sam Roscoe approached 4,742 at Windsor Park.

