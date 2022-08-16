Companies facing first tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have broken their first silence on their just-passed legislation on climate change and health care: creating a tax on stock buybacks, a cherished tool of corporate America that has long seemed untouchable.

Under the bill, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law on Tuesday, companies would face a new 1% excise tax on buybacks of their own shares, effectively paying a penalty for a tactic they have long used to return cash to investors and boost their leverage. Stock price. The tax will come into effect from 2023.

Buybacks have surged in recent years — they’re expected to reach $1 trillion in 2022 — as companies flush with cash from skyrocketing profits.

Investors, including pension and retirement funds, love buybacks. But a sense of being fiercely critical of big corporations and Wall Street. The likes of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders detest them, calling the practice “paper manipulation” to enrich senior executives and large shareholders.

Even centrist Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have long criticized the buybacks.

Democrats say instead of returning cash to shareholders, big companies should use the money to raise employee wages or invest in the business. They hope the excise tax — which is expected to bring in an additional $74 billion in government revenue over 10 years — will bring about a big change in corporate behavior.

But some experts doubt whether the tax will work as intended. They note that businesses have other methods of rewarding shareholders, raising the possibility that a law intended to stop one corporate stock practice could instead facilitate new and unpredictable effects on the economy.

How this all plays out for the future landscape of big US companies, their employees and their shareholders, and for the political staying power of one of the signature legislative initiatives of Biden and his Democratic majorities in Congress.

When the Democratic bill on stock buybacks became law:

A buyback bonanza

Major companies in the S&P 500 index bought back a record $882 billion of their own stock last year. Another record was their buybacks of $984 billion in the 12 months ended March.

Big tech companies like Apple, Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet are among the biggest repurchasers of the stock.

Companies are using more of their cash to buy back their own stock because of rising inflation, higher interest rates and the prospect of slowing economic growth. They faced high costs for raw materials, shipping and labor. Companies have been able to pass on most of those costs to their customers, but higher prices for food, clothing and everything else can threaten consumer spending — resulting in slower sales growth for many companies. Americans are still spending, albeit more wastefully, the latest government reports show.

Buybacks increase companies’ earnings per share because shareholders universally hold fewer shares. Buybacks also indicate confidence from executives about the company’s financial prospects.

What happens after tax?

“I hate stock buybacks,” Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters as the legislative package moved through Congress. “I think that’s one of the most self-serving things that corporate America does, instead of investing in workers and training and research and equipment.”

That makes for compelling election-year rhetoric, but it’s not clear whether Democrats’ aspiration translates into different business behavior.

That’s a laudable policy goal, said Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, who called the new excise tax on buybacks “efficient, fair and easily administered.”

But will the goal be achieved? Rosenthal noted that the wave of buybacks came in the wake of the 2017 Republican tax law, which provided companies with a cash windfall by cutting the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. He suggested that once the new excise tax comes into effect, some of the money spent on buybacks by companies could be used to pay more dividends to shareholders. The new tax puts buybacks closer to the same tax rate as dividends.

Rosenthal doesn’t rule out, however, that companies decide to use some of the money saved to raise workers’ wages or invest in the business.

Counterpoint: The tax “doesn’t translate into higher wages for workers,” said Harvard Law School professor Jesse Fried, an expert on corporate governance. And reinvesting the money in the business may not be an option because “investment is already at a very high level and there is no indication that companies are not pursuing worthwhile projects because they don’t have the cash.”

Ultimately, Fried predicts, most of the money not spent on buybacks will add to the $8 trillion cash pile that US companies are sitting on.

A modest hit?

Since the new excise tax is calculated on a small, net amount of a company’s buybacks — total repurchases minus shares issued during the year — some companies may consider it a modest hit and continue buying stock.

The tax does not apply to stock contributed to retirement accounts, pensions, and employee stock-ownership plans.

After surveying its analysts about the tax, RBC Capital Markets suggested that companies may grumble about it, but “it is unlikely to affect planning.”

One thing is certain: With the new tax taking effect on January 1, companies have a deadline to buy back their stock tax-free. This means that there may be a rush of buybacks in the coming months.

