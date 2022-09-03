Commission of Inquiry into Ottawa’s Application of Emergency Act Postponed to October

The commission tasked with investigating the federal government’s decision to enforce the Emergency Act during the convoy’s protest has been postponed and will now begin its work on October 13.

In a press release, the Public Order Emergency Commission said its work was being delayed because its chairman, Judge Paul Rouleau, “reported that he needed to undergo surgery to address a recent health problem.”

“I want to reassure Canadians of my commitment to completing the commission’s work on time,” Rouleau said in a press release. “The staff of the Commission, with the cooperation of all parties, [have] made significant progress over the past few weeks in obtaining and reviewing documents, conducting interviews and preparing for the start of public hearings.

“While I will not be able to start the hearings as originally planned due to my surgery, the panel remains focused on meeting the statutory schedule. I thank all parties involved for their understanding of these circumstances, which I cannot control.”

The commission was formed to evaluate the government’s unprecedented decision to enforce the law in response to the so-called Freedom Convoy protest in February.

The formation of a commission to investigate the decision is required by law.

The investigation was originally scheduled to begin on 19 September and extend until 28 October. His public hearing is now expected to end on November 25.

The commission is expected to hear from municipal, provincial and federal government representatives, as well as members of the public and law enforcement.

The final report of the commission is due in both the House of Commons and the Senate by February 20, 2023.