Commercial fishermen and wild salmon advocates celebrate big return to British Columbia waters

Summer 2022 promises to be a record season for both pink salmon and sockeye salmon in British Columbia rivers, with one veteran native fisherman reporting the biggest sockeye catch in decades.

Mitch Dudoward has worked in the salmon industry for over 40 years and says fishing on the Skeena River in northwest British Columbia has never been better.

“This is the best season I can remember in my life considering the amount of fish we caught,” said Dudoward, who recently completed a big sockeye catch with his Irenda gillnet.

Meanwhile, Bob Chamberlin, chairman of the Indigenous Wild Salmon Alliance, said thousands of pink salmon are in the rivers of the Central Coast after several years of minimal return.

The strong growth came two years after the closure of two open-air Atlantic salmon farms in the area.

“We’ve targeted these farms,” ​​said Chamberlin, whose group wants open-network farms removed from British Columbia waters.

“We removed them, and two years later we went from 200 fish in the river to what today is several thousand. In our opinion and knowledge, this is a really clear indicator.”

Sockeye salmon spawning moves up the Adams River at Roderick Haig Brown Provincial Park near Chase, British Columbia on October 4, 2011. (Canadian press)

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) spokeswoman Lara Sloan said the agency’s observations point to a large return of sockeye salmon to the Skin River.

“Test fisheries currently indicate that the return of Skeen sockeye salmon is at the upper end of the forecast, with a seasonal estimate of around four million sockeye salmon,” Sloane said in a statement. “Sockeye salmon populations are returning to a number of areas in British Columbia, Washington and Alaska are returning better than forecast in 2022.”

According to Sloan, the average five-year return of sockeye salmon to Skina is 1.4 million, while the 10-year average is 1.7 million.

Dudoward said the sockeye salmon season on Skeene ended this week, but it could have gone on longer.

“We have to fish until the end of August, when the sockeye stop running around,” he said. “There are a lot of them to catch.”

But Sloan said the DFO is being careful about salmon stocks.

“In 2022, the department is taking a more cautious approach to managing the impact of commercial fishing on stocks of conservation concern, including smaller populations of wild sockeye, chum and steelhead returning to the Skina River,” she said.

DFO also expects a large entry of sockeye salmon in the Fraser River this summer, but returns of chinook salmon, coho salmon and chum salmon to northern and central coast rivers and streams are expected to be low.

“The forecast range for Fraser River sockeye in 2022 is 2.3 million to 41.7 million, with an average forecast of 9.7 million,” Sloan said. ”

This far exceeds the estimated 2.5 million salmon returns in 2021, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The future of open farming is questionable

The high returns come amid debate about the future of open-pit salmon farming in British Columbia waters.

In 2018, the British Columbian government, First Nations and salmon producers reached an agreement to phase out 17 open farms on the Broughton Archipelago between 2019 and 2023.

The agreement was made to create a farm-free migration corridor to help reduce harm to wild salmon.

In June, Federal Fisheries Secretary Joyce Murray said the government would consult with indigenous communities and salmon farm operators on the Discovery Islands, which sit between the mainland and northeast Vancouver Island, about the future of open farming in the area.

According to the minister, the final decision on the further fate of the farms is expected in January 2023.

“This is such a key migration route for all Fraser River salmon, particularly coho and chinook salmon,” Chamberlin said. “If we want to see the return of the Fraser herds, we need to remove the barriers.”