Carson Wentz spent a few years bouncing around the league as he tried to return to his MVP-like 2017 form.

After the Philadelphia Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, Wentz was traded once again. Washington Commanders during the offseason .

It’s a matchup that both sides hope to work out as the Commanders have used seven different quarterbacks since head coach Ron Rivera took over in 2020.

In an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio, Rivera said the organization likes what it’s seen so far with Wentz.

“The stories are all unfair,” Rivera said Wednesday. “Actually, he left every place for their reasons. Well, great. Those were their reasons. He’s here for our reason. He’s here because he’s here. He’s here because we’ll see what he can do, we’ll see what he’s done.” And, depending on what we do, we see that there’s an opportunity and that’s why he’s here.

“And we have a lot of confidence in what we’ve seen so far. All the guys have gotten along with him. They’ve rallied around him. And that’s a plus because, again, based on what we’ve been through the last few years — and probably before I got here — trying to find a quarterback.”

On Thursday, Wentz addressed the false narrative during his first training camp in Washington.

“For one, it’s camp. I didn’t know that. So, thank you,” Wentz said He said on 7News DC on Thursday . “At the same time, I’m my biggest critic. So, I come back after practice, and I’m making one, two, three, four, five plays. But, at the same time, they’re normal. Things we can learn from.”

Washington missed the playoffs in 2021 after making the postseason in 2020 for the first time since the 2015 season. The Commanders open the preseason on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.

“And now, all of a sudden, we have an opportunity to settle with a guy,” Rivera added on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “Let’s do it. Let’s get behind him. Let’s give him every opportunity to succeed. And that’s what we’re going to do.”