Washington quarterback Dan Snyder began testifying before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of office misconduct.

A spokesman for the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed that Snyder began giving his deposition virtually and in private on Thursday morning. The hearing is not public.

In a statement on behalf of the committee, a spokesman said: “Snyder is committed to providing full and complete testimony and to answering the committee’s questions about his knowledge of and cooperation with the Commanders’ toxic work environment and his efforts to intervene. With the NFL’s internal investigation, non-disclosure or without hiding behind other confidentiality agreements.”

Snyder, who is in Israel, agreed to testify voluntarily after committee members resolved some issues with his legal team over the terms of his deposition. The committee had previously agreed to allow Snyder to testify under the terms of a subpoena previously issued.

The committee has discretion to decide what information to release from Snyder’s deposition. Although a transcript is expected, the hearing will not be recorded.

Snyder is testifying a month after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before the committee via zoom to discuss Washington’s workplace culture and the league’s investigation into it. Snyder was invited to testify at the same trial and declined by counsel.

The committee launched the investigation last year after the league fined Washington $10 million following a review of workplace misconduct, but attorney Beth Wilkinson has not released a written report of findings.

Washington opened training camp Wednesday in Ashburn, Virginia.