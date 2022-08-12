New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President of Washington Commanders Jason Wright called out a reporter on social media Friday after calling his one-on-one interview with quarterback Carson Wentz a “pompous, professional mess.”

Wright tweeted a clip from an interview with WJLA’s Scott Abraham, during which he asked Wentz about the “narrative” surrounding him. Inconsistent performance during training camp and his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

“Thankfully, Carson exudes grace & class In response to this pompous, unprofessional mess,” Wright’s tweet said.

“I realize you make a living by being childish, but it needs to be called out. Don’t expect to have special access and good fortune with the boys.”

The clip shared by Wright captures two questions from the more than 10-minute interview.

“Real talk here, Carson. It’s well documented – Philly doesn’t want you. Indi didn’t want you. Do you think this is your last chance to prove you’re a starting quarterback in the NFL?” Abraham asked.

“I don’t really think about all that stuff,” Wentz replied. “For me, I’m playing a game that I love and to do something special here with this team, to play at a high level, anybody has more faith in me. So I don’t put all that pressure on myself. People can feel that way, people can say what they want. No problem.”

The interview covered a variety of topics, including Wentz building a foundation with his new team, his progress in the NFL, his connection with wide receiver Terry McLaurin and his confidence.

Responding to criticism of her comment on social media, Wright said, “Disrespect should never be tolerated.” The reporter made it clear in a separate tweet that he will not withdraw his media credentials.

Washington missed the playoffs in 2021 after making the postseason in 2020 for the first time since the 2015 season. The Commanders open the preseason on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.

