new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Carson Wentz’s tenures with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts both ended badly, but the Washington Commanders took a flier.

It’s only been a week, but it’s a good bet so far. Wentz threw four touchdown passes in the Commanders’ 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Wentz’s team debut.

Washington was Wentz’s third team in as many seasons, which fueled rumors that he was locker room cancer, but defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was quick to dismiss that notion.

“I’m not sure where it came from,” Allen told 106.7 The Fan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Sometimes, I think the NFL is like a high school. There’s a lot of drama and just rumors and things that are obviously not true. I mean, I don’t know where that comes from.”

Wentz was just one win away from clinching a playoff berth with the Colts last season. But in his final two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and lowly Jaguars, he threw for just 333 yards, threw just two touchdowns while turning the ball over twice and was sacked seven times.

Sunday wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Wentz threw two fourth-quarter interceptions on back-to-back drives. Yet he certainly made up for it.

Commanders Carson Wentz throws 4 touchdowns in team debut to beat Jaguars

On his final two drives, he completed eight of his 11 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns to close out the win.

“After he threw those two interceptions, the quick memory, the positivity on the sideline, the no-nonsense,” Allen said. “I mean, you can watch the guys around him and see how they react to him and I think that tells you everything you need to know about his character.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Wentz went down with a torn ACL in Week 14 of an MVP candidate in Philadelphia in 2017. The Eagles still managed to win a Super Bowl with Nick Foles under center.