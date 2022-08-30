New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson was reportedly released from the hospital on Monday, a day after he was shot twice in an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington DC.

An ESPN report said Robinson will be seen by commanders’ doctors on Tuesday to decide where to go from here. The team is hopeful that the third-round pick in this year’s NFL draft can still play out his rookie season.

While head coach Ron Rivera wasn’t sure Robinson would play for him this year, he said during Monday’s press conference that “the doctors are very positive with him.”

“We’re very lucky. He’s very lucky. It’s a very unfortunate situation,” Rivera said. “But he’s fine. It’s going to be a while before he gets back here. There’s no timeline, but like I said, everything is very positive.”

Robinson, who was shot twice in the lower body on Sunday evening in DC’s northeast section, underwent surgery after being treated by paramedics at the scene at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and posted on his Instagram story, “Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!”

BRIAN ROBINSON JR.

A large group of commanders, including co-owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder, as well as Robinson’s aunt and uncle, were at the hospital to show their support for the 23-year-old, Rivera said.

Washington commander’s Brian Robinson ‘in good spirits’ recovering from attempted robbery shooting

The accused are still absconding while the investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing. DC police have released images of the two teenagers believed to be involved in the incident, and a $10,000 reward has been set for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Robinson, a standout for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, shined in training camp with the Commanders. During preseason games, he was getting reps as an early-down back, which put him on the 53-man roster.

Now, Robinson is likely to be placed on the non-football injury list, causing him to miss the first four weeks of the season. That decision will come after a doctor’s evaluation, according to ESPN.