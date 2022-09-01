New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brian Robinson Jr. is back with the Washington Commanders after being shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking this past weekend, but he’s not starting the season with them just yet.

The rookie running back from Alabama was designated to the non-football injury list Thursday, which will require him to miss the first four games of the season. This was after an evaluation by team doctors, who told head coach Ron Rivera what to do.

“Four weeks later we go from there,” Rivera said Thursday at the team’s welcome home luncheon. “Knowing who he is and knowing what kind of young man he is and wanting him to come back as soon as he wants, I think the doctors probably thought that was a good decision.”

Robinson was shot twice in the right leg Sunday in Washington, DC, where he was admitted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He underwent surgery and posted an update to his Instagram story at the time saying, “Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!” He was released the next day.

“We’re blessed to have him back at our facility just days after the incident, a testament to his courage, his resilience and what he means to his teammates,” said co-owner Tanya Snyder, who visited with Dan Snyder and others. Robinson remains in the hospital after his surgery.

BRIAN ROBINSON JR. The Commander’s team returns to the facility after the shooting

Although Robinson will miss the first four games, there is no telling when he will be back on the field. Commanders have not given a timeline for his return, so it could be a long absence.

But having Robinson play this season is a huge relief for Washington, because the situation could have been much worse.

“We’re very fortunate. He’s very fortunate. It’s a very unfortunate situation,” Rivera said at a press conference Monday.

BRIAN ROBINSON JR. Police released photos of shooting suspects and announced reward

The accused are still absconding while the investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing. DC police have released images of the two teenagers believed to be involved in the incident, and a $10,000 reward has been set for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Robinson, a standout for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, shined in training camp with the Commanders. During preseason games, he was getting reps as an early-down back, which put him on the 53-man roster.

When he was out, the Commanders had three running backs on their roster: starter Antonio Gibson, JD McKissick and Jonathan Williams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.