Washington Commanders Brian Robinson Jr. returned to practice drills on Wednesday, just weeks after he was injured in a shooting.

Police believe Robinson suffered gunshot wounds in an attempted robbery. Robinson was slated to be on the 53-man roster behind Antonio Gibson and JD McKissick before the shooting.

Coach Ron Rivera said he believed it was Robinson’s first day of practice since the shooting. He made a surprise return to the team facility after being released from the hospital.

“It’s great to see him out there. He’s progressing really well,” Rivera said. “Every week he sees the doctors and trainers. They thought now would be a good time to see how he would be on the outside.”

The rookie out of Alabama was placed on the non-football injury list before the start of the NFL season last week, requiring him to miss the first four games.

Robinson was shot twice in the right leg earlier this month. He was admitted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He underwent surgery and posted an update to his Instagram story at the time saying, “Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!” He was released the next day.

No one was arrested in the shooting.

Robinson, a standout for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, shined in training camp with the Commanders. During the preseason games, he got reps as an early-down back, which put him in line to make the 53-man roster.

