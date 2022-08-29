New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. posted an update on his social media Monday after being injured in a shooting over the weekend.

Robinson posted a photo on his Instagram Stories from MedStar Washington Hospital Center in DC

“Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!” he captioned the photo.

Robinson was shot and killed Sunday night in an attempted robbery or carjacking in the Northeast section of Washington, DC, police said. The former Alabama standout was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We have learned that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, DC,” the team said in a statement late Sunday night. “He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the 23-year-old running back is “in good spirits.”

Police are hunting for the two accused who fled from the area after the incident.

The Bills released punter Matt Ariza amid rape allegations

“Look for two black males wearing a black or brown shirt with shoulder length dreads, medium complexion, yellow smiley faces,” DC police said in a tweet.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Robinson, a third-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, has been performing well in training camp for his new team behind Antonio Gibson and JD McKissick.

In his first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, he had 26 yards on six carries with a touchdown, while holding both of his targets to 15 yards. Since he did not play in the final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was assumed that Robinson had made enough of an impression to earn a spot on the team.

In his fifth-year senior year, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards with 16 total touchdowns. He was an integral part of a dominant Crimson Tide offense that made it to the national championship game, but fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in February.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.