Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera gave a positive outlook to running back Brian Robinson Jr. after Sunday night’s shooting that injured the rookie player.

Rivera spoke to reporters Monday when asked about Robinson’s condition.

“The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive,” Rivera said. “We’re very fortunate. He’s very fortunate. It’s a very unfortunate situation. But he’s fine. It’s going to be a while before he gets back here. There’s no timeline, but like I said, everything is very positive.”

Rivera has been on the receiving end of such a phone call in the past. The brother of Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat was shot and killed in December, former defensive back Desajor Everett was involved in a crash that killed his girlfriend and former Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in Florida earlier this year.

He said something struck Robinson as different and was described as “blindsided”.

“It’s been tough. Unfortunately I’ve had a lot of calls as a head coach. But it’s one of the toughest. First of all he’s a young man — more than just a football player, he’s really a heck of a young man,” the head coach said. “It kind of blindsided me a little bit. We were really done for the day when I got the call.”

Rivera said the entire team went to the hospital in Washington, DC to visit Robinson, including his co-owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder and Robinson’s aunt and uncle. He said that my uncle was a colonel in the US Air Force.

Robinson was shot and killed Sunday night in an attempted robbery or carjacking in the Northeast section of Washington, DC, police said. The former Alabama standout was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are hunting for the two accused who fled from the area after the incident.

“Look for two black males wearing a black or brown shirt with shoulder length dreads, medium complexion, yellow smiley faces,” DC police said in a tweet.

A gun was recovered at the scene.