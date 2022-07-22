New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The comedy world has come to the defense of comedian Dave Chappelle after his show in Minneapolis suffered backlash over controversial last-minute anti-trans comments. Netflix show, “The Closer.”

Dave Chappelle Originally scheduled to perform Wednesday at the First Avenue Concert Hall, the show was moved three miles away to a smaller venue at the Varsity Theater due to strong protests.

His performance was announced on Monday and tickets to the show sold out within minutes.

Comedian Flame MonroeTransgender, told Fox News Digital that freedom of speech is paramount when it comes to protecting the platform — the “safest place” on Earth.

“When I grow up, I want to be like him, because guess what, the show must go on,” Monroe said. “I don’t want to be censored as a comedian. I say some funny things on stage that are funny, that make you think, but also teach you that I’m human.”

Monroe insisted the venue had mixed up their priorities when they bowed to pressure to cancel the show.

“It’s not about race, or color or size or gender, it’s about money. You don’t want to make money,” Monroe said, adding that comedians “don’t want to spread anger and hatred and bitterness. You want people. Laughter.”

Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada told Fox News Digital “The comic stage is their sanctuary. We have to protect the First Amendment. We can’t dilute it. We have to be able to laugh at ourselves.”

Masada added that he hopes Chappelle’s incident won’t affect future comics. He said it is important for comedians to go out and express themselves.

Comedian Natalie Cuomo told Fox News Digital that “nobody should be censored” and that people should be able to speak freely, especially after they’ve already been booked to perform.

“The stage is already known,” she said. “It’s not like he releases a new one after they book them. It’s already on Netflix. It’s already available to the public. And canceling a show like that at the last minute is very unacceptable to me.”

She also addressed ongoing concerns about the difficulty of truly “practicing free speech” when on or off stage.

“For some people, it scares them because it feels like there’s an infringement on free speech and our ability to exercise our opinion,” she said. “Just because someone has an opinion that you don’t agree with doesn’t mean you can’t support them in any way. I think it’s really scary that our country is polarized like that.”

She said: “It empowers me to say what I believe because it makes me want to go further with how I feel. I don’t think it’s right to limit what people say. I think there should always be a place for that no matter what your beliefs are. Nobody should be censored. Dave Chappelle I don’t think anyone ever promotes violence and anyone who says that is an exaggeration.”

Chappelle was at the center of controversy over her sixth special with Netflix, “The Closer,” which was released in October and has sparked heated debate ever since.

“I don’t think it’s right for people to tell other people what they can and can’t say,” Dani Zoldan, owner of Stand Up New York, told Fox News Digital. “If people don’t want to support him… if people are offended by some of his transgender jokes, they don’t have to support him. They don’t have to watch the Netflix special. They don’t have to buy tickets. To their show.”

“But, you know, it’s really unfortunate that Force management – who booked him in the first place – and put pressure on them to cancel. Comedians make jokes on everyone.“

Zoldan said Wednesday night’s cancellation set a “dangerous precedent” for censorship, and believed only a minority of the population was offended by his words.

“I think 99% of people don’t bother with jokes,” he said. “Only the 1% have a lot of time on their hands and make a lot of noise. People work, people have to make money, people have to raise their families. You know who has time, try canceling a comic or for jokes?”

with Artistic freedom on the lineZoldan insists that people can laugh whenever and however they want.

“People should feel free and be whoever you want to be. Straight, gay, trans, non-binary. I wish everyone the best,” Zoldan said. “Everyone should be what they like, at the same time, you can’t tell people what they can and can’t say, if you don’t like what someone is saying, don’t support them. Move on with your life. Worry about yourself.”

Comedian Craig Gass, he found fame “The Howard Stern Show,” He grew up in a “completely deaf” family where his mother, father and sister all had hearing impairments. He told us he threw “a tremendous amount” of offensive jokes, but he chose not to give them any weight.

“The idea that any standup has power over anybody doesn’t hold water, it’s ultimately going to hurt people, what’s really hurt is people’s feelings,” Gass said.

“Nobody got physically hurt. Nobody gets physically hurt from a standup comedy routine, unless Will Smith is in the audience. It’s not something that physically affects your life. I feel bad when censorship is at its worst. Head.”

Gass found it “surprising” that the show was canceled on the day of the First Avenue event made famous in the movie ‘Purple Rain’.

“They’re not a comedy club, but it’s amazing that they’re such a supportive venue … it’s become a venue for artists to express themselves the way they want to. And, you know, Prince had sex on the floor right here and explained to Apollonia how she wanted to be with him. And 35 years later, Dave There were people whose feelings were hurt when Chappelle wanted to tell jokes on that stage.”

Gass added: “Especially if you’re enjoying standup comedy, you can’t censor, and you’re enjoying everything except the joke that hits closest to home for you. I always respectfully defend a comedian’s right to say anything. They want it.”

At Wednesday night’s performance, Chappelle exclaimed that a crowd of people protesting his performance on First Avenue would “still be out,” but the local Star Tribune reported that the crowd had left by curtain call.

Chappelle, 48, also told the audience He felt the decision to move the show was “devastating” and urged fans to continue to support the iconic nightclub, known as Prince’s hometown venue.

“This is an important place for our culture,” he said, via the Tribune.

About 50 trans-rights protesters lined up outside First Avenue to demonstrate against Chapel’s performance.

A Fox News Digital spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The Closer,” in the chapel Controversies surrounding gender identity are discussed And continues to defend his right to artistic freedom despite massive setbacks.

A new Netflix comedy special from Chappelle was released under the radar earlier this month, focusing on a speech he gave at his alma mater after rejecting an offer to rename the theater.

His lecture at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, In November, the primary focus of the show was “What’s in a Name,” where he recalled how students reacted to offensive jokes he made in “The Closer” and how he had to save his voice for himself. To convey their own views to future generations.

“When those talking points came out of these kids’ faces, it really, sincerely, hurt me,” Chappell said. “Because I know those kids don’t get those words. I’ve heard those words before. The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is that I do.”

“And it has nothing to do with what you’re saying I can’t say. It has everything to do with my right, my freedom, artistic expression. That’s precious to me. It’s not separated from me. That’s precious. It’s for me to protect and for everyone who strives in our great, great professions. worth it.”

“And these kids don’t understand that they’re an instrument of oppression. And I’m not mad at them. They’re kids. They’re new. They’re not ready yet. They don’t know.”