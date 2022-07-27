New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Comedian Lil Duvall He was taken to a hospital in the Bahamas after being hit by a car while riding an ATV.

Duvall, 45, Taken to Instagram Tuesday and shared a graphic video of him being loaded from an ambulance into a private plane. The footage shows Duvall’s right arm in a brace as well as straps on his head, arms and chest.

“Someone hit me with a car while I was riding my 4 wheeler. Now my leg is broken and I have to be flown to Nassau for surgery,” he captioned the video.

In his post, several celebrities wished the recording artiste. “Praying for you Champ…get well soon…” Kevin Hart wrote. “Get well now,” added Jamie Foxx.

On Wednesday, Duvall shared an update on Twitter and thanked people for reaching out, but said he was still very sad.

“I appreciate everyone checking on me, but don’t take it the wrong way if you call and I don’t pick up. I’m really f—ed up and can’t move because I’m in so much pain,” He wrote.

A rep for Duval also shared a statement with TMZ. “Lil Duvall was involved in a vehicular accident where a motor vehicle ran over him while operating a 4-wheeler,” the statement read. “The accident resulted in minor injuries as well as a broken hip. He is in stable condition and was re-airlifted from Nassau to Jacksonville, FL for treatment at a local hospital with the capabilities and equipment currently available to perform the recommended surgery. Procedures for recovery.”

Before the crash, Duvall shared Video on Instagram Enjoying his Caribbean vacation. He sits on a wooden hammock along the beach and says “wee” throughout the video.

Duval is best known for his time on MTV’s “Bro Code” as well as VH1’s “Hip Hop Squares.” In 2018, he collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Bal Grizzly on “Smile (Living My Best Life)”, which made him go viral.

At that time he performed a hit song BET Awards next year

A representative for Lil Duval did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.