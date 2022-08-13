New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Comedian Flame Monroe continues to support his fellow comedian Dave Chappelle.

Monroe went to Ohio to see Chappelle perform at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs on Thursday night. She shared a picture with the controversial comedian on social media on Thursday.

“At the end of the day, It’s all comedy” she wrote along with a picture and video of the chapel.

In the video, Chappelle appears to thank Monroe for coming and thanks the comedian for being a “good friend.”

After Chappell’s performance in Minneapolis was canceled In a last-minute blowback for her previous anti-trans comments on the controversial Netflix show “The Closer,” Monroe told Fox News Digital that freedom of speech is vital when it comes to protecting the “safest place” on Earth — the platform. .

“When I grow up, I want to be like him, because guess what, the show must go on,” Monroe said. “I don’t want to be censored as a comedian, I say some funny things on stage, it’s hilarious, it makes you think, but it also teaches you that I’m human.”

Monroe insisted the venue had mixed up its priorities when it bowed to pressure to cancel the show.

“It’s not about race, or color or size or gender, it’s about money. You don’t want to make money,” Monroe said, adding that comedians “don’t want to spread anger and hatred and bitterness. You want people. Laughter.”

Chappelle has one more show in Ohio on Saturday night before he heads overseas and continues his tour through September 14.

Fox News’ Larry Fink and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.