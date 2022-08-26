New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One pill may be better than three.

A heart drug called “Polypill” reduced the chance of a second adverse cardiovascular event in people who had previously suffered a heart attack, according to a study announced Friday, August 26, at the European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC). 2022) in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The study found a 33% reduction in cardiovascular death rates.

Hypertension, the Silent Killer: What is it?

Published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the study found that the drug, trade name Trinomia, consisted of three drugs: aspirin (100 mg), the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor ramipril (2.5, 5, or 10 mg) and atorvastatin. (20 or 40 mg), according to a news release.

The Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer developed the polypill.

Currently, Polypill is not available in the United States.

Dr. Valentin Fuster, MD, Mount Sinai Heart Director and Physician-in-Chief of Mount Sinai Hospital as well as CNIC General Director, led the investigation.

The study’s results “show for the first time that a polypill — containing aspirin, ramipril and atorvastatin — achieves clinically relevant reductions in recurrent cardiovascular events in people who have recovered from a previous heart attack,” he said in the release.

According to the authors of the study, less than 50% of patients consistently adhere to their medication regimen.

That’s because “adherence to this simplified approach is better than with a simple polypill [pills] As a separate tradition,” he continued.

Typically, after a patient recovers from a heart attack, doctors prescribe several medications, including an antiplatelet agent (such as aspirin), blood pressure-regulating medications, and a lipid-lowering drug, such as a statin. .

Herbal Supplements and Their Side Effects: Here’s How to Stay Safe

The problem is that less than half of patients consistently adhere to their medication regimen, the study’s authors said.

“Although many patients initially adhere to treatment after an acute event such as an infarction, adherence falls off after the first few months,” Dr. Fuster said in the release.

“Our goal was to have an effect from the beginning, and most of the patients in the study started taking the regular polypill within the first week of the heart attack,” he also explained.

The study’s first author, Dr. Jose Maria Castellano, MD, reports, “Adherence to treatment after an acute myocardial infarction is essential for effective secondary prevention.”

Castellano also released, “The Polypill, [which is] A very simple strategy that combines three important therapies for this type of patient has proven its value … Better adherence means that these patients are receiving better treatment and therefore have a lower risk of recurrent cardiovascular events.”

Heart attack risk can be detected with a non-invasive calcium score screening scan

In a previous study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), CNIC scientists showed significant improvement in adherence to treatment in patients treated with Polypill.

A team of CNIC researchers investigated whether improved adherence to treatment with the polypill could lead to a reduction in cardiovascular events.

The study used an international randomized clinical trial involving 2,499 patients from seven European countries recovering from a heart attack.

Participants were randomly assigned to CNIC polypill or standard treatment medication. The average age of the participants was 76 years – and the study included people with a history of high blood pressure (77.9%), diabetes (57.4%) and smoking tobacco (51.3%).

The team of researchers followed the patients for an average of three years.

They analyzed the occurrence of four major cardiovascular events: death from a cardiovascular cause, nonfatal stroke, nonfatal myocardial infarction, and the need for emergency coronary revascularization, the report said.

They found that patients taking polypills had a 24% lower risk of all four cardiovascular events than patients taking the three drugs separately, according to the release.

Twin sisters help rescue woman in medical emergency on flight from Boston to Fort Myers, Florida

The researchers found that there were 71 deaths in the standard treatment group, compared with 48 in the polypill group.

Patients in the polypill group also had higher levels of treatment than those in the control group — which may explain the polypill’s benefits, the release said.

“The 33% reduction in cardiovascular mortality compared to standard treatment demonstrates the efficacy of treatment with Trinomia,” Oscar Perez, chief marketing and business development officer at Ferrer, said in the release.

Polypill may be part of a worldwide treatment strategy.

The treatment “has the potential to reduce the risk of recurrent cardiovascular disease and death globally.”

“These results confirm our intent to make a positive impact in society and represent an important step in our mission to provide significant and differentiated value to people with serious health conditions.”

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

The polypill will become part of a worldwide treatment strategy, Fuster said, to help prevent recurrent cardiovascular events in heart attack patients.

Fuster also said that by “facilitating treatment and improving adherence,” the approach “has the potential to reduce the risk of recurrent cardiovascular disease and mortality globally.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

A Mount Sinai Health Systems spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Fuster plans to present the findings to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).