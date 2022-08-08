New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obedallah tore into Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, for housing illegal immigrants in New York City, prompting Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin to join the red state’s protest on Twitter over the weekend. .

On Friday, Obeidallah tweeted a report that Abbott plans to send illegal immigrants to New York City as well as Washington DC to protest the Biden administration’s inability to handle the border crisis.

“More GOP brutality on display: ‘Texas GOP governor sends immigrants to New York City,'” Obeidallah tweeted.

He tweeted again on Saturday, “This bc needs to be re-upped, this is driving the crap out of MAGA. Every time I trigger Trumper, an angel gets wings. I’ve made an army of angels.”

GOP governor has ‘no plan for what’s next’ as NPR settles illegal immigrants in DC

Rubin responded to the tweet on Saturday, joking that Abbott’s announcement could be a good thing since illegal immigrants would now be sent to “the greatest city in the world.”

“I don’t know. It sounds good to send people to the biggest city in the world where they can find work and be welcomed. God forbid they have to live in Texas — with gun violence, a flaky grid, forced births, etc.,” Rubin commented.

Obeidallah appeared to take her comment seriously, tweeting back.

“We both know that’s not the point. He’s using people as political aid. It’s bad. But in NYC the Abbot met a bus of volunteers to help people. [sic] There was human trafficking,” Obeidallah replied.

Rubin explained, “I know. I’m bashing Texas.”

“Well done!” he tweeted.

NYTIMES, VANITY FAIR, MSNBC, WAPO Blame GOP Governors for Creating ‘Immigrant Crisis’ in Liberal Cities

Obeidallah’s original tweet was mocked for inadvertently insulting New York City and suggesting that a sanctuary city cannot take in illegal immigrants.

“Read the poem on the Statue of Liberty, Dean,” Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller tweeted in response.

Actor Travis Wester wrote, “Please explain how sending immigrants to ‘sanctuary cities’ is in any way ‘cruel’.”

Conservative Twitter user Noam Blum joked, “I mean I’m not a fan of NYC, but ‘cruelty’ seems a bit much.”

Both Obeidallah’s and Rubin’s tweets followed the mainstream media’s determination to blame Governor Abbott for New York City and Washington DC struggling to handle the influx of illegal immigrants. While outlets and journalists have attacked Abbott for immigration, some have blamed President Biden for failing to implement closed border policies to stop record levels of crossings.

In the past, Rubin has repeatedly defended Biden’s immigration policies despite occasional opposition from her own paper.