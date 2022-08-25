New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association reached a tentative agreement early Thursday after a three-day strike by teachers.

“Tonight, we are pleased to report that we have reached a conceptual agreement with CEA leaders and our children will return to individualized instruction on Monday,” Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said in a statement. “While details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the important work of CEA members and strengthening our learning environments.”

The CEA reported that a conceptual agreement had been reached at 2:38 am on Thursday. As a result the union called on teachers not to report to picket sites.

“I applaud Columbus teachers and the district for putting our kids first and doing what it takes to get kids back into the classroom. It’s always about what’s best for our students,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement to Fox News. Digital.

The teachers went on strike on Monday morning after more than 94% of CEA members rejected the school board’s recent proposal on Sunday evening. The strike forced students to begin the fall term online Wednesday.

The Ohio Board of Education met for an emergency meeting Monday, according to a statement released by Adair.

Adair said in a statement released Thursday that students will be online Thursday and Friday, allowing time for teachers to prepare to return in person. Columbus City Schools are scheduled to return to fully in-person beginning Monday, August 29.

While we all wish a strike could have been avoided, the end result is a safe and healthy learning environment for our children and fair pay for teachers, nurses and all those who need to learn. I look forward to welcoming children back into the classroom,” Ginther said in his statement.

CEA members and school administrators have been meeting for the past five months to work toward an agreement that fulfills the union’s requests to achieve “safe, well-maintained and fully resourced schools in every neighborhood,” CEA spokeswoman Regina Fuentes told WBNS. The past 22 meetings have failed to establish any agreement to meet requests for smaller class sizes and building safety demands.

No details regarding the contract have been disclosed. This past week’s strike was the first by Ohio’s largest teachers union since 1975. The union represents 4,000 school teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees.