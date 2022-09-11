New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A key cog of the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line isn’t going anywhere.

Colts guard Quenton Nelson has signed a four-year extension worth $80 million with $60 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The deal makes the Holmdel, NJ product the highest-paid guard in league history.

Nelson has been everything the Colts have asked of him and more since taking him with the sixth pick out of the University of Notre Dame in 2018.

He was named a three-time First Team All Pro (2018-20) and a Second-Team All Pro last season. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.

He played in 51 straight games to start his career last year before being injured in Week 3 last year, forcing the Colts to forfeit the next three games. He played in 61 of a possible 65 games, and in 53 games he played in 100 percent of his team’s snaps. He allowed just one sack last year, according to PFF.

Nelson was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame behind guys like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold — both of whom are now on their second team: the Carolina Panthers.

The Colts open the season against the Houston Texans in Houston on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.