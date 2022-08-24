Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffers Achilles injury doing ‘suicide sprints’ in practice

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts’ decision to run “suicide sprints” after Tuesday’s practice proved costly.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez fell during the sprints And Achilles suffered a wound, a team spokesperson said. He will undergo further testing on Wednesday and if it confirms a tear, he will miss the upcoming season.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent players on the roster, averaging between 44.8 and 46.2 yards per punt each year, starting the last five seasons. He also handled kickoff duties and handled field goal attempts for the Colts in all five seasons.

Last season, Sanchez knocked down 23 of his 58 punts inside the 20-yard line. He won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award twice and was a key member of a Colts special teams unit that ranked 14th for efficiency in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric.

The injury occurred while the Colts were running suicide sprints to end practice on Tuesday. The entire team was running them, which involved the punter in an activity he doesn’t normally do during practice.

Indianapolis does not have a backup punter on the roster. This will be a position the team must address now as teams make cuts toward 53-man final rosters to end the preseason.

It’s been a relatively injury-free training camp for the Colts when it comes to first-team players. Aside from linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who started camp on the physically unable to perform list due to offseason back surgery, the only other long-term injury so far has been Drew Ogletree’s torn ACL. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has missed more than a week in the league’s concussion protocol, but it remains to be seen how long he’ll be out.

This now creates questions for the Colts at kicker and punter as well as on kickoffs. Rodrigo Blankenship surpassed Jake Verity in field goals in camp, though he’s still unproven on clutch and lanty kicks, and now he needs a new holder. Blankenship has started 20 times over two years with 14 touchbacks.

