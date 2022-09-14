New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Indianapolis Colts stormed back into Week 1 against the Houston Texans on Sunday, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

But both teams ended in a tie.

Jonathan Taylor, the star running back for the Colts, rushed for 161 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown to bring the game within seven points with 7:42 left in the game.

Taylor told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that while it wasn’t the result he or his teammates wanted in the first game of the season, they found the bright side in the tie.

“It’s something I talked to a couple teammates about. It’s like, ‘OK, it’s going to be a tie.’ No double overtime, right? They’re like, ‘No, we’re going to tie them,'” Taylor explained. , the Steelers were able to make the playoffs because of the tie. So, you know, you think that’s a loss. But when they start explaining to you how relationships work. Effective at the end of the year.

“It’s my first tie that I’ve experienced. We’ll see how it goes at the end of the season, but we’ve got to lock in and focus on next week.”

When asked if he would consider new overtime rules for the regular season or even a USFL-style shootout to decide the winner, Taylor told Fox News Digital he was intrigued by the idea.

“It can be really good because now you’re delaying something, you don’t know if it’s going to affect you positively or negatively,” he said. “And, of course, we know at the end of the day that winning comes down to us being the teams on the field. But you have that one thing lingering throughout the season, and you don’t know how it’s going to affect you.”

The Colts started Matt Ryan in their Week 1 contest against the Texans. Ryan was acquired in the offseason from the Atlanta Falcons and is the third starting quarterback Taylor has played to start the regular season since entering the league in 2020.

Philip Rivers was the starter in 2020 when Taylor was a rookie, and the team acquired Carson Wentz for Taylor’s second season.

“The one thing I can take away from each of those guys is how they prepare mentally,” Taylor told Fox News Digital. “You want to learn how to mentally prepare for an opponent? You have to watch and watch and listen to how quarterbacks prepare for a game.

“A lot of guys, they prepare physically. They look at them and they have a certain look that they need to be ready for. But, if you want a complete, mental kind of preparation for a game, quarterbacks, they read great. And it’s Philip Rivers, Carson What I’ve gotten from Wentz and now, Matt Ryan, is how dedicated they are to the mental aspect of the game. I think that’s what takes their game and the game of everybody who prepares like that to another level.”

Taylor enters his third season with two straight seasons of 1,100 or more rushing yards and 10 or more touchdowns. His value will increase not only with the Colts, but also in the world of fantasy football.

NFL fans are notorious for asking players to hit a certain point allotment for themselves during the week. While some aren’t here for any fantasy football talk, Taylor welcomes it.

“I didn’t realize fantasy football was that big until I got into the NFL,” he told Fox News Digital. “I knew it was a big deal, but I didn’t know how big it was until I actually got into the NFL. You appreciate it because the fans, they have their groups and their families. In a league. And they want to win so bad and their They trust you to succeed.

“It’s really a little bit humbling to feel like these people, they want to beat their friends, their family members so bad, and they’re trusting me to help them beat them.”

Taylor continues his partnership with Campbell’s Chunky and will donate food through the company’s charity program for every yard he picks up this season. Last year, he ran for 1,811 yards — that’s a lot of food.

Fox News Digital asked Taylor what fans can expect from him and the Colts this season.

“I can tell them to expect a team that fights until the clock hits zero. With one second on the clock, the Indianapolis Colts have a chance to come away with a win. Also, our preparation every single week is second to none. We’re going to be out there prepared and ready every week. We want you at Lucas Oil (Stadium) every Sunday because we enjoy it, and we love it.”

The Colts travel to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars on Sunday at 1pm ET.