Many NFL fans are probably familiar with the famous Campbell’s Chunky Soup commercials, which also featured superstar athletes Reggie White, Donovan McNabb and Kurt Warner.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are also among the long list of NFL personalities who have partnered with the brand for creative ads.

Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor joined the competition last year and partnered with Campbell’s Chunky to help prepare hundreds of meals for those in need. For the 2022 season, Taylor is back with the company to do what he can to help those in need.

The New Jersey native told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that the product brings him back to his childhood days. And while the nostalgia of returning to his kitchen with his family may fill his heart with joy, another thing that helps is the ability to give back to the communities he’s impacted by playing the game he loves.

“Another thing that’s really near and dear to my heart is being able to give back. Not only to my hometown of Salem, New Jersey, but to any community that feels like home to me, Madison, Wisconsin is my second home and now Indianapolis is becoming my third home,” Taylor said.

“With Campbell’s Chunky, we’ve actually been able to feed every yard that I have. Not every 10 yards, not every 15 yards, every single yard that I have is a product donated through the program with Campbell’s Chunky. Something that I’m proud of, Campbell’s Chunky is something that I’m proud of. Ya know. The giving back part is huge for me.”

Taylor grew up in Salem, just 44 miles outside of Philadelphia, and can remember McNabb being in commercials and leading the Eagles in the NFC East. Being an Eagles fan, Taylor said he found it inspiring to watch the star quarterback at the time. Along with the fact that Campbell’s was founded in Camden, New Jersey in 1869, it all made sense to him when he entered the NFL.

Taylor told Fox News Digital that he was proud to be a New Jersey native. And it’s something many New Jerseyans can relate too.

“You can ask Nyheim (Hines). A lot of times I tell him, ‘Yeah, it’s a jersey thing.’ Jersey always comes out of my mouth or when I’m talking to Nyheim, he knows it,” Taylor said. “You’re proud to be from New Jersey and represent the state well. Not only me, but there are a lot of other guys in the league who are also from Jersey and represent the state. Well done.”

Taylor touched on two hot-button issues when it comes to those in New Jersey.

First, is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll? Taylor smiled.

“It’s crazy because every time they always ask. … Me, I’m going for the pork roll.”

The Garden State isn’t the largest in the union, but it’s big enough that residents can tell whether they live in North or South Jersey. But for those caught in the middle counties, some identified as Central Jerseyans. Rutgers University in New Brunswick and the capital, Trenton, are two landmarks in the region.

Taylor admits that Central Jersey exists.

“I think everything has a center. I’ve noticed that it’s especially touching for people who live in Central Jersey. I believe there is a center, we just have to show love,” he told Fox News Digital. “We have to show love to everybody, but when you mention New Jersey, most people think of the north or the south. I would say there’s an area in the middle.”