On a day when political handicaps turned the Colorado Senate race into a more winnable zone for Republicans, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennett released an attack statement that upset GOP nominee Joe O’Dea’s campaign.

Bennett released a statement Thursday trying to portray O’Dea as someone who wants to ban all abortions. Still, to the chagrin of some Colorado Republicans, O’Dea is a far more favorable choice than many in his party.

“Michael Bennett has always fought for a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, while Joe O’Dea opposed legislation protecting abortion access in Colorado,” a Coloradan said in Bennett’s statement. “O’Dea would have voted to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade,” another person said.

“It’s not true,” O’Dea told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Thursday about Bennett’s statement, repeating his stance that he opposes late-term abortions, but that early in pregnancy, the decision to abort a woman “is between her, her doctor and her God.” ” He also opposed the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which overturned nearly 50 years of legal precedent protecting abortion as a constitutional right.

Speaking to about 50 supporters gathered in a Denver office park, O’Dea said Bennett is “right where we want him” and is bullish about his chances in November.

Colorado voters are asking, “What are we going to do about this inflation, what are we going to do about the price of gas, how do we reduce crime? Michael Bennett is not talking about those issues, so the voters of Colorado want to know. I’m really comfortable with my race, we’re going to win here in November, to be the next senator for Colorado.” I’m glad.”

Bennett’s statement The same day the Cook Political Report moved the Colorado Senate race from “Likely Democrat” to “Lean Democrat,” just one step away from a toss-up.

As Bennett’s statement claims, O’Dea opposes a recent Colorado law enshrining unrestricted abortion access into law, but he thinks the law goes too far. The Bennett campaign did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Among the Republicans who have disagreed with O’Dea on abortion is Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, who stumped for O’Dea at the Denver event.

“It turned out to be, surprisingly, one of the best pickup opportunities in Colorado,” Crenshaw told Fox. As polls from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and other key swing states show voters leaning toward Democratic candidates, the map has shifted in the primary cycle to favor Republicans.

“You have to have the right candidate,” Crenshaw said of the shift in the GOP’s Senate prospects. “Each candidate should run in their own race and speak to voters in their state.”

O’Dea won the GOP primary over Ron Hanks, a staunch supporter of former President Trump, and his claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Hanks was also the top pick at the state party’s annual convention. O’Dea collected signatures to get the petition on the ballot and did not go through the state GOP’s convention nominating process.

A businessman and construction company owner, O’Dea casts himself as a moderate Republican who aims to reign in policy, unlike GOP members who campaign as “warriors,” Crenshaw said, but don’t take responsibility once elected.

“Nine times out of 10, people who think they’re fighters are really fighting for their vision. That’s not a fighter,” Crenshaw says. It’s a “dirty little secret,” he says, “that a lot of people on the right think of themselves as fighters who don’t want to win, because if you win in politics, you have some responsibility, you actually have to solve some problems. And that doesn’t fit their brand.”

“Fight for what? Fight for your vision and fundraising, that’s what they’re fighting for,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw did not name any Republicans, but said the left had adopted a “currency of distance and anger,” adopted by the “far right,” choosing to be “disruptors and adversaries” instead of winning majorities and achieving policy goals. “Politics, if you want to win, you have to convince people,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw’s statements came in response to a question from the event’s moderator, libertarian radio show host Ross Kaminsky, who said he often gets callers complaining that someone doesn’t want to be bipartisan but a “fighter to kill Democrats.”

“I think part of what’s wrong with our society today is that they want to have winners and losers,” O’Dea replied. He said running a construction company in Denver taught him to find common ground and work with Democrats.

“Anytime you can evaluate ideas from both sides, you have made a good policy. If you try to win or lose someone, it will never work because eventually it will come back to bite you,” he added.