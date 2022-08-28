New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold has claimed that Republicans will attack Americans’ voting rights if they are able to win this year’s midterm elections.

“What we can expect from the extreme Republicans going on across this country is undermining free and fair elections for Americans, stripping Americans of their right to vote, refusing to address security breaches and, unfortunately, more attention to Mar-A. Americans. More than people,” the Colorado Democrat said in an interview with the Guardian.

Griswold pointed out that in a contested election many Republicans have echoed former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged, while 27 secretary of state races across the country have become key showdowns over who will control the 2024 presidential election.

“For us, we are trying to save democracy,” Griswold claimed.

Prominent conservatives say the election was lost, not stolen

But some have accused the Secretary of State of trying to amend electoral laws to defend her seat. Her opponent, Republican candidate Pam Anderson, has made taking politics out of election administration a top campaign pledge.

“We must deny that defending voting rights is partisan. It is not,” Griswold said in response to the allegations. “It’s the most American and democratic thing we can do.”

Griswold touted her record since taking office, saying she worked to ensure “democracy survives” amid the threat of a global pandemic and that “the president of the United States is trying to steal an election.”

She argued that the battle over voting rights would be a “long-term battle” that would extend beyond the 2022 election, but said the experience so far had strengthened her determination to “not let the people who want to destroy the country win.”

“The fight to try to take away the freedom of Americans is not going to end after the election — it’s not going to,” she said, warning that “the country could lose voting rights” if Republicans win this round. In less than three months.”