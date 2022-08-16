Colorado River cuts expected for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico

Enlarge this image toggle signature Ross D. Franklin/AP

Salt Lake City — The federal government is expected to announce a water shutdown Tuesday in Colorado River dependent states as drought and climate change cause less water to flow through the river and deplete the reservoirs that store it.

The Colorado River provides water to 40 million people in seven states in the American west as well as Mexico and helps feed the agricultural industry, which is valued at $15 billion a year. Cities and farms across the region are eagerly awaiting official hydrological forecasts—estimations of future water levels in a river—that will determine how much their water supply will decline.

Water officials in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming expect federal officials to plan for Lake Mead, located on the Nevada-Arizona border and the largest man-made reservoir in the US, to drop to dangerously low levels. which could disrupt water supply and hydroelectric power generation and reduce the amount of water available to Arizona and Nevada, as well as Mexico.

And that’s not all: State officials are also scrambling to meet the deadline set by the US Bureau of Reclamation to reduce water use by at least 15% to prevent water levels in river reservoirs from dropping further.

Taken together, the forecasts and the drawdown deadline are presenting Western states with unprecedented challenges and difficult decisions on how to plan for a drier future.

While the Bureau of Reclamation is “very focused on just getting through this until next year,” any cuts are likely to take much longer, according to Oxford University hydrologist Kevin Wheeler.

“The contribution of science is that it is very clear that these cuts just have to remain in place until the drought ends, or we realize that they actually have to get worse and the cuts have to get deeper,” said he.

The cuts, expected to be announced Tuesday, are based on a plan signed by seven states as well as Mexico in 2019 to maintain reservoir levels. Under this plan, the amount of water allocated to the states depends on the water level in Lake Mead. Last year, the lake’s water level dropped so low that the federal government announced the region’s first-ever water shortage, prompting mandatory water cuts in Arizona and Nevada, as well as Mexico in 2022.

Officials expect hydrologists to predict a further drop in the lake, leading to additional water cuts in Nevada, Arizona and Mexico next year. States with higher priority water rights are not expected to see cuts.

The reservoir’s water levels have been falling for years – and faster than experts predicted – due to a 22-year drought exacerbated by climate change and overuse of the river. Scorching temperatures and less snowmelt in the spring have reduced the amount of water flowing out of the Rocky Mountains, where the river originates before it meanders 1,450 miles (2,334 kilometers) southwest to empty into the Gulf of California.

Extraordinary steps have already been taken this year to conserve water in Lake Powell, another large reservoir of the Colorado River that lies upstream from Lake Mead and sits on the Arizona-Utah border. Water from the lake flows through the Glen Canyon Dam, which produces enough electricity to power 1 to 1.5 million homes a year.

After the water level in Lake Powell reached levels low enough to threaten hydroelectric power production, federal officials said they would hold back an additional 480,000 acre-feet (more than 156 billion gallons or 592 million cubic meters) of water to ensure that the dam can still produce energy. . This water usually flows towards Lake Mead.

Due to cuts on Tuesday, Arizona is expected to lose slightly more water than this year, when 18% of its supply was cut. In 2023, it will lose another 3% for a combined 21% from its original distribution. Farmers in central Arizona will largely shoulder the cuts, as they did this year.

Mexico is expected to lose 7% of the 1.5 million acre feet it receives each year from the river. Last year it lost about 5%. Water is a lifeline for northern desert cities, including Tijuana and the large agricultural industry in the Mexicali Valley, south of California’s Imperial Valley border.

Nevada will also lose water – about 8% of its supply – but most residents won’t feel the impact because the state recycles most of the water used indoors and doesn’t use it all. Last year, the state lost 7%.