New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Last weekend, Colorado homeowner Ken Mauldin got a huge shock — one that quickly jumped into action to save his family.

In Steamboat Springs, Colorado, a homeowner said, “There’s a bear in the house!” As reported by the Associated Press.

The couple’s three children sleep on just one floor in the couple’s split-level home.

Mauldin’s wife, Kelly, said the family was woken early in the morning by barking dogs, the AP reported.

Black bear euthanized after attacking family at Tennessee campground, injuring mother and daughter

“She went to the couple’s bedroom door and saw a 400-pound male black bear — about 10 feet away — in the dining room,” the outlet said.

Mauldin grabbed his 40-caliber pistol, “took his wife’s place at the door” and aimed it at the center of the bear’s body, firing once.

Mauldin thought his first shot hit the bear, he told the AP, but the bear charged at him — and Mauldin kept firing.

The bear came within five feet of Mauldin — then turned toward the steps leading to the front door of the house.

A Florida woman was attacked by a bear in her driveway while walking her dog

The AP reported that the bear “crashed through the banister” and “tumbled down the stairs, fatally injured” as Mauldin discharged the gun.

“My only thought was to save my family and put that bear down,” Mauldin said.

The bear lay on the floor of the house’s lower level, “breathing” between Mauldin and the three children.

No family members were injured.

Mauldin called 911.

Police and state wildlife officials arrived a short time later and determined the bear was dead.

Officials were impressed by its size, Justin Pollack, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer of 21 years, told the AP.

“I deal with bears a lot and I would say this is a big bear,” Pollock told the outlet.

“Bears are very smart. Once they learn that food is easy to get in a certain area, they’re going to stick with it,” says a Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson.

Colorado law allows people to shoot bears if they feel threatened, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachel Gonzales told the AP.

A Wisconsin couple stabbed and killed a black bear that attacked them at their home

“Bears are very smart,” Gonzales also told the outlet.

“Once they learn that it’s easier to get food in a certain area, they’re going to stick with it.”

A commenter recently posted on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Facebook page, “There is a [bear] Visited last night. And every night this past week as well as the night before. More have come out this year than last year [three years].”

“We’re in a situation now where we have urban bears that have lost their natural fear of humans,” said Mauldin, of Steamboat Springs.

“In my mind that’s what we need to address.”

Texas alligator wows viewers on Facebook with its stealthy, slippery moves

A little bear knowledge can help those who suddenly encounter a wild animal.

Bears can reach four feet in length and weigh up to 60 pounds (sun bear).

According to National Geographic, they can be eight feet long and weigh more than 1,000 pounds (a polar bear).

“Bears have a wonderful sense of smell,” the publication said.

“They are usually single except for mothers with children.”

National Geographic also suggests that black bears and grizzly bears can go 100 days or more without eating or drinking.

They live off the fat they build up in the summer and fall.

“Bears have a better sense of smell than dogs and prefer human food,” the site reports, adding that the “primary strategy” to avoid run-ins is to “minimize any scents or lures on your body, campsite or property.”

Police officers clash with 6-foot alligator near South Carolina school

Dave Garshelis, bear project leader at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, told the outlet that “if you’re a hiker, be more aware of different scents and things that are on you,” such as food, deodorant and chewing gum.

Click here to get the Fox News app

For his part, Colorado homeowner Mauldin told the AP that he hopes the bear break-in at his home will prompt “something good out of the horror that happened” in others to raise awareness.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.