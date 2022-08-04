New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Aurora Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly told two customers “they don’t belong here” at a gas station before spraying them with gasoline and looking for a lighter to set them on fire.

The attack happened at a gas station in West Aurora on July 23 around 11 p.m., police said.

The suspect confronted the customers as they spoke Spanish. After gassing them, they allegedly threw rocks through the window and stole their keys.

Aurora detectives are investigating the incident as a “bias-motivated crime.” The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Asian male in his early 20s.

Kayla Huber, a clerk at the gas station, told KDVR the suspect was selling beer when he confronted the victims.

“He threw me off a little bit because that gentleman, he was ‘yes ma’am, no ma’am’ to me. He was respectful, looking straight at me. But as soon as he got out, he got aggressive. And angry,” Huber told a local news outlet.