Colorado man pleads guilty to voting for missing wife

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man charged in the death of his missing wife has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting a 2020 election ballot for then-President Donald Trump.

Barry Morphew pleaded guilty Thursday and was fined and assessed $600 in court costs, The Denver Post reported. reported . He will avoid jail time as part of a plea deal.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2020 after not returning from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area of ​​southern Colorado. Barry Morphew, who pleaded for help finding his wife, was arrested in 2021 and charged with first-degree murder and other crimes, but prosecutors dropped the charges in April.

During Morphew’s scheduled trial, prosecutors repeatedly failed to follow rules to turn evidence in his favor, following a judge’s move to exclude their key witnesses. DNA evidence from an unidentified man linked to sexual assault cases in other states was found in Suzanne Morphew’s SUV and raised the possibility that another suspect was involved.

Advertisement

Suzanne Morphew’s body has not been found.

In the voter fraud case, investigators said Barry Morphew filled out his missing wife’s ballot because he thought Trump could use an extra vote. Trump lost Colorado 14 percentage points for President Joe Biden.

2022 mid-term elections Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby lost the primary Lee Zeldin, the GOP nominee for NY governor, was attacked at the rally Trump and Pence are campaigning for opponents in the Ariz. governor’s race Louisiana incumbents qualify for House and Senate races

“I wanted Trump to win. I thought, give him another vote. I figured all these other guys were cheating,” he told the FBI agent Who confronted him about the April 2021 ballot, according to court documents.

Trump has made repeated claims of fraud and “rigged” election results, but experts have found no evidence Widespread fraud that alters election results.

Morphew told the agent he didn’t know it was illegal to fill out a ballot on behalf of a spouse.