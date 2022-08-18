New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Colorado authorities have already seized more fentanyl in 2022 than in all previous years, according to the latest drug seizure statistics.

With four months to go in 2022, the Colorado State Patrol seized nearly 412 pounds of fentanyl. KDVR reportsCiting CSP statistics.

Colorado has the highest number of drug overdose deaths in the United States. Officials say many of those who die from fentanyl-related overdose deaths are unknowingly taking the drug laced with another secret product.

The trend in Colorado mirrors what’s happening across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there will be more than 107,000 deaths in 2021 – a 15% increase from the year before.

There are record arrests for other drugs in Colorado, including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. CSP intercepted nearly 4,075 pounds of illegal drugs this year — more than the 3,836 pounds seized in 2021, KDVR reports.

Marijuana, about 3,000 pounds, was among the most seized drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

The latest figures come after a 13-year-old boy from Aurora, Colorado, died last week of a fentanyl overdose. Jose Hernandez’s family believes he may have received the pill from someone on his way home from school.