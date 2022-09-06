New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Joe O’Dea, if elected to the Senate, says his top priorities will be cutting federal bureaucracy, increasing the US-Mexico border, curbing crime and “restoring power dominance in the United States.”

Colorado’s GOP Senate nominee — who is becoming increasingly competitive this summer and is challenging Democratic Sen. Michael Bennett in a race that will determine whether Republicans win back a majority in the chamber — unveiled a policy agenda on Tuesday that he plans to implement. If he upsets Bennett in the November midterm elections.

“What politicians like Michael Bennett talk about should be done in the first month or two: reform spending, securing the border with border agents and a wall, fixing the immigration system and restoring safety in our cities by getting resources. Our sheriffs and police chiefs need to hire more cops and pay them better. O’Dea said in a policy proposal first shared with Fox News.

“The first thing we need to do here is secure America’s southern border,” O’Dea, a Denver-based construction company owner, insisted in an interview.

“We have millions coming every year now. It’s time to secure that border,” O’Dea said. “Fentanyl is at an all-time high. We have cartels, human trafficking, these cartels are in our neighborhoods right now. And in general, it’s not safe in our cities.”

As part of his plan, O’Dea said his first bill in the Senate would include “getting rid of new programs, new costs and new bureaucracy. [President] Biden and the Democrats. I will use those cuts to reduce the deficit.”

“The American people have watched in disgust as both parties have paid off the debt over the past 25-years, and in a closely divided Senate, I will use my leverage to force change,” O’Dea said.

“The other part is re-prioritizing federal spending. We need to zero-out 87,000 new IRS agents and cut the federal bureaucracy in Washington, DC, and invest heavily in border security — including a border wall and hiring more police. Instead, our neighborhoods and schools,” he added.

But on the burning issue of immigration, O’Dea is at odds with hard-right conservatives and has said he will work with Senate Democrats to give Dreamers “full legal status.” Dreamers — thousands of young undocumented immigrants brought into the country illegally by their parents — received legal protections through the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Those kids belong here. They’re Americans… so they should get citizenship,” O’Dea said. “We also need to look at our immigration processes in general and clean up the good people who are working legally…to get through our process.”

O’Dea highlighted, “My second bill is focused on empowering America. Let’s innovate America and modernize permitting so we can modernize our grid and bring more clean energy online like wind, solar and nuclear. Let’s also move pipelines. On the Western Slope and across the United States. Get natural gas permits, LNG terminal permits under review, and approve and open new markets for our natural gas in Europe and Asia.”

“By flooding European and Asian markets with clean American natural gas, we can reduce emissions worldwide. American energy leadership is good for the world. Let’s keep the door open to an American energy recovery that will be bold. Drive a stake into the heart of this inflationary crisis and send a message to Vladimir Putin and the Russians: The world no longer needs your power.”

“It’s a statement to the world,” O’Dea added. “The other thing it does is it creates good American jobs here to add to our economy.”

And he argued that “this is a bill that we don’t have to spend a lot of money on. It’s a bill that will streamline the processes that choke off energy in the United States.”

Once a battleground state, Colorado has been blue for nearly two decades, and Biden carried the state by 13 points in the 2020 presidential election. But after O’Dea’s victory in the GOP primary last June, Republicans became hopeful that Bennett could flip the seat from blue to red.

The Cook Report, the top nonpartisan political pollster, last month changed its rating of the Senate race in Colorado from Likely Democrat to Lean Democrat. And even the Fox News power rankings rate the race as lean Democrat, one step away from a toss-up.

During the GOP Senate primary, pro-Democratic groups spent heavily to boost the conservative credentials of Republican challenger Ron Hanks — interfering in the Republican race — and framing O’Dea as a moderate. Democrats viewed Hanks — who was in attendance before then-President Donald Trump’s attack on the US Capitol in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, and who spoke strongly against legal abortion — as a weak general election candidate.

But O’Dea won the primary, and now Democrats are trying to paint him as a radical conservative.

“They didn’t help themselves,” O’Dea said of the Democratic “shenanigans… people see that. Colorado voters here are pretty smart.”

“I’m running on issues that are important to working Americans here in Colorado. It’s inflation, the cost of gas, the cost of groceries, record crime here in our state… and those are my issues,” O’Dea emphasized. I am speaking. Other nonsense ads with the Democratic Party, nasty ads, trying to portray me as something I’m not — I mean, I’m not but a few months ago I was a moderate and now I’m a MAGA man . It is unbelievable. These guys will do anything to stay in power.”

Bennett’s campaign launched a statement last month blasting O’Dea on abortion, an issue that energized many Democrats in Colorado and across the country in a blockbuster move to overturn the nearly half-century-old landmark by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority in late June. Return and return the issue of legal abortion to the states.

“Michael Bennett has always fought for a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, while Joe O’Dea opposed legislation protecting abortion access in Colorado,” a Coloradan said in Bennett’s statement. “O’Dea would have voted to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade,” another person added.

But O’Dea told Fox News that “it’s not true.” And he reiterated his stance that he opposes late-term abortions, but believes that early in pregnancy, a woman’s decision should be “between her, her doctor and her God.” He also said that he was against the Supreme Court’s abortion verdict.