A Colorado sheriff’s department confirmed they are searching for a suspect after one of their deputies was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Andrew Perry of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting after a suspect opened fire. He was shot and later died of his injuries. The argument happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Widefield, Colorado.

The sheriff’s department issued a shelter-in-place order shortly after the shooting. The office recommends that residents lock their doors and cover their windows.

The department said it is “actively searching” for John Paz, a Hispanic man, as a suspect in the shooting.

Governor Jared Polis issued a statement in response to the tragedy.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peary and all of our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives on the line to serve others,” Governor Polis said.

Peery was killed shortly after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office escorted him. Several law enforcement vehicles left the hospital where Peary died to the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.

He encouraged residents to “line the streets with our flags for the family” in memory of the fallen deputy.

Deputy Peary was 39 years old and is survived by his wife Megan and two children, Fox 21 reported.