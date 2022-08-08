off
Video

Fox News Flash August 7 Top Stories

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Colorado sheriff’s department confirmed they are searching for a suspect after one of their deputies was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Andrew Perry of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting after a suspect opened fire. He was shot and later died of his injuries. The argument happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Widefield, Colorado.

The sheriff’s department issued a shelter-in-place order shortly after the shooting. The office recommends that residents lock their doors and cover their windows.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peary was shot and killed while responding to a shooting in Widefields.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peary was shot and killed while responding to a shooting in Widefields.
(via El Paso County Sheriff’s Office/@EPCSheriff Twitter)

The department said it is “actively searching” for John Paz, a Hispanic man, as a suspect in the shooting.

An Ohio sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to a mobile home park shooting

Governor Jared Polis issued a statement in response to the tragedy.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peary and all of our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives on the line to serve others,” Governor Polis said.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has named John Paz as a suspect in the shooting that killed Deputy Andrew Peary.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has named John Paz as a suspect in the shooting that killed Deputy Andrew Peary.
(El Paso County Sheriff’s Office // via @EPCSheriff Twitter)

Widow of Philadelphia police officer blames DA Larry Krasner’s progressive policies for husband’s death

Peery was killed shortly after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office escorted him. Several law enforcement vehicles left the hospital where Peary died to the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.

He encouraged residents to “line the streets with our flags for the family” in memory of the fallen deputy.

  • A large police presence in Colorado after a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed
    Image 1 of 3

    Deputy Andrew Perry, 39, was shot and killed on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Police are still looking for the suspected gunman. (Fox 21)

  • The scene of a deadly shooting in El Paso County, Colorado
    Image 2 of 3

    The scene of the shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peary. (Fox 21)

  • A sign outside a Colorado police station
    Image 3 of 3

    The exterior of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, a deputy in the department was shot dead. (Fox 21)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Deputy Peary was 39 years old and is survived by his wife Megan and two children, Fox 21 reported.