President Joe Biden has not created a national monument since taking office. A group of top Colorado Democrats wants that to change.

Two senators, a congressman and the governor sent a letter to Biden on Friday, urging him to declare a ninth national monument in The Centennial State. It will be located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, centered on Camp Hale near Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II.

If Biden takes action, Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument would become the nation’s 130th national monument and the first since then-President Donald Trump declared Camp Nelson National Monument in Kentucky in 2018.

“The history of this area, including the role it played in preparing the 10th Mountain Division for some of the toughest moments of World War II, makes it an ideal candidate for national monument designation,” Sens. Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. If Negus Biden wrote in his letter.

The request comes as a massive defense bill, including Camp Hale, stalls in Congress. The core act was represented by Bennett, Hickenlooper and Negus And Democrats argue that the act will grow the state’s outdoor recreation economy and protect public lands

But Colorado Republicans have called it a federal land grab that would restrict development of important mineral and energy resources.

Republican Rep. “I do not support the efforts of extremist environmentalists who want to create new land to hijack this historic site,” Lorraine Bobert said in a statement Friday. If Camp Hale is declared a national monument, her western Colorado district will be home to most of the new frontiers of energy exploration.

The history of US national monuments dates back to the early 1900s, and protected areas are now located in 32 states, the District of Columbia, and four American territories.

Devil’s Tower, an almost otherworldly rock formation rising nearly 900 feet from the ground to the sky in Wyoming, was the first national monument. It was announced in September 1906 by then President Theodore Roosevelt.

California and Arizona have the most national monuments, with 18, According to the National Park Service.

The last national monument declared in Colorado was Browns Canyon in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama. It was one of 26 created by Obama during his two terms in office. The most of any president.

Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in Hawaii, the world’s largest marine protected area, is the nation’s largest national monument, encompassing 583,000 square miles of ocean.

Smaller national monuments include the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality Center in Washington, DC, the African Burial Ground in New York, and the Pullman in Illinois.

Contributed by: Associated Press