A Colorado solo hiker died Saturday after falling about 900 feet while climbing the dangerous Capitol Peak mountain, officials said.

First responders received a call just before 8 a.m. from a man who was part of a hiking party who said he thought the woman had fallen 1,500 to 2,000 feet from the summit into the Peary Lakes Basin, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness said a rock she was trying to grab gave way and the woman fell.

Officials described the area as “treacherous” with “loose, rotten terrain” that could create unstable and dangerous conditions that could lead to serious injury or death.

Rescuers learned the woman’s location and estimated that she had fallen 900 feet into the Pear Lakes Basin from the path that connects the knife edge to the summit of Capitol Peak.

Her body was airlifted from the area after crews began a recovery mission with 25 volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen, two Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies and flight crews from Flight for Life Colorado, Montrose Helitack and EcoFlight.

The sheriff’s office said the woman, who witnesses say was hiking solo, is from Denver. Her name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

Capitol Peak is a mountain in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colorado. It is a prominent peak in the Elk Mountain range of the Rocky Mountains.

Capitol Peak stands at 14,137 feet and is considered one of the most challenging mountains in the state to climb due to its extreme conditions.