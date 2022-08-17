New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A 13-year-old boy from Aurora, Colorado, died suddenly last week from what his family and local reports believe was an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

Jose Hernandez’s grandmother, Margaret Hernandez, described her grandson as an “energetic 13-year-old who loves life” in a description of a GoFundMe page titled “Funeral & Transportation for Jose Hernandez’s Mother” to cover the boy’s funeral and travel expenses. His mother, currently lives in Mexico.

He had two younger siblings that he cared for and protected, he loved his family and “always had a smile on his face” and “left an imprint on the heart of everyone in our family,” she continued.

“We need to stop the overdose epidemic with fentanyl,” the boy’s uncle, Abisaid Hernandez, told FOX 31 Denver.

Jose Hernandez’s family believes he may have received the pill from someone while walking home from school, according to the outlet. Aurora Public Schools did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

The Aurora Police Department said the case is “still an open investigation,” so the department is not sharing further information. However, Aurora PD says “it’s always a good time to talk to your kids about the dangers of drugs and alcohol,” and parents can visit cssrc.colorado.gov.substance-abuse to find resources “to help them open up.” Start a conversation.”

“We learned that there was a student who was selling pills and marijuana to other students. We believe that’s where he got it from,” Abisaid Hernandez said. Fox 31.

Two days into the eighth grade on August 10, Hernandez’s grandmother found her head in the bathroom sink after school. His mouth and veins were purple and his skin was cold. The family tried to perform CPR while dialing 911, but they said officers didn’t arrive at their home until an hour later.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It is lethal in small doses and is often found in recreational drugs, but some are illegal drug manufacturers and cartels Fentanyl was chewed into pills Made like prescription pain killers.

“It’s destroying society. It’s destroying our children,” Abysaid Hernandez told FOX 31.

Hernandez’s uncle described the 13-year-old as “a good kid who was always friendly and made you feel like family.” He loved math and skateboarding and, according to his family, was not a drug user.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a record 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses and poisonings last year, mostly driven by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. An analysis of CDC data released in December 2021 by Fentanyl Aware Families Against Fentanyl found that illicit fentanyl poisoning was the No. 1 cause of death for American adults between the ages of 18 and 45 last year.

Southern border seizures of the drug have increased in recent years. Customs and Border Protection seized 10,586 pounds of the drug in FY 2021. That’s up from 4,558 pounds seized in FY 2020 and 2,633 pounds seized in FY 2019.

While it’s unclear how much fentanyl enters the US, the number is only indicative of the drug’s fears, as the number of drug-related deaths continues to rise. The Drug Enforcement Administration It warned earlier this year of a “nationwide spike” in fentanyl-related overdoses.

Experts suggest having Narcan — a drug used to treat drug overdoses — available in homes to protect those who overdose on fentanyl.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.