New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum recently took some memorable photos of not her — but her colon.

And she’s using it to raise awareness about the importance of colon cancer screening.

The 49-year-old shared during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” She received the colonoscopy while celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary with her husband, German guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: What Cancer Did Jane Fonda Say She Had?

He has a type of migraine called cluster headache – so the couple went on a health retreat in Austria.

“Usually there’s a photo of me from the outside, but it’s all there,” Klum told comedian Nicole Byer, who guest hosted the late-night show two weeks ago.

She learned the bowel was 8 meters long but admitted that “the pictures didn’t come out very well”.

What is a colonoscopy?

A colonoscopy is a screening test often performed by a doctor who specializes in the gastrointestinal tract. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), screening is performed on an asymptomatic person to look for the disease.

“There are many ways to screen for colon cancer, including colonoscopy, rectal exams and imaging (virtual colonography),” says Dr. Avinash Kethwaru, a gastroenterologist and associate professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut.

“Colonoscopy has the advantage of allowing early detection and removal of polyps in the same procedure.”

Almost all colorectal cancer develops from abnormal growths in the colon or rectum, called precancerous polyps, according to the CDC.

Colonoscopy can show any precancerous polyps to remove them before they have a chance to turn cancerous, the health agency says.

Director of Clinical Gastroenterology and Endoscopy at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, Dr. David Greenwald said, “Colonoscopy has the advantage of detecting and removing early polyps in the same procedure, thus preventing colorectal cancer.

For most people the risks outweigh the benefits

Greenwald told Fox News Digital that colonoscopy is generally safe and well tolerated with few risks, but there are some issues to be aware of before consenting to the procedure.

These include complications related to sedation and bleeding risks, “which are estimated to occur in approximately one in 1,000 procedures.”

“For colonoscopy, the benefits of detecting and preventing colorectal cancer are substantial and far outweigh the risks.”

As a scope is passed into the colon, another rare complication is “perforation, or a hole in the bowel, which occurs in about 1 in 3,000 people. [in] 5,000 procedures.”

Greenwald said “All medical procedures have risks. For colonoscopy, the benefits of detecting and preventing colorectal cancer are substantial and far outweigh the risks.”

Don’t worry about ‘preparation’

However, many patients are wary of having a colonoscopy because of the need to remove stool from the colon. Frequent trips to the restroom are required before the preparation process.

“Preparation for a colonoscopy is often considered the worst part of the procedure — comedians have done entire routines about the topic,” Greenwald added.

“However, new and improved palatal preparation solutions are available, and it is possible to achieve complete colonoscopy preparation with less fluid than previously thought.”

And when the “prep” is done — with smaller amounts of liquid and better flavor solutions — it’s usually “not as bad as people expect,” Greenwald notes.

But some people choose a less invasive screening procedure.

Stool exams and other screenings

Greenwald told Fox News Digital that while there are other screening tests available to detect polyps, if a polyp is found, a colonoscopy should be performed later to remove them.

Some less invasive screening tests are stool-based tests that look for blood in the stool, such as FIT or fecal immunochemical testing.

“Colonoscopy is the most effective way to reduce your overall risk of developing colon cancer.”

These tests are usually done annually; According to the CDC, a patient receives a test kit and uses a stick or brush to obtain one or more small stool samples.

A new study suggests that alcohol and smoking account for nearly half of all global cancer deaths

The samples are then sent back to the lab where they are checked for the presence of blood.

Another type of stool test called the FIT-DNA test, which looks for both blood in the stool and “abnormal pieces of DNA from polyps or cancer,” is called Cologuard commercially, Greenwald noted.

The test, done every three years, requires the patient to collect a complete bowel movement, which is sent to a lab to look for “altered DNA” and the presence of blood, according to the CDC.

“Colonoscopy remains the most effective way to reduce your overall risk of developing colon cancer,” says Kethwaru. “This allows us to find early polyps and remove them and detect colon cancer earlier when it’s more easily treated.”

A new study suggests you should stop eating ultra-processed foods

“It’s a more efficient “one-step approach” compared to a “two-step approach with stool-based testing,” where if the stool exam is abnormal, a second step, a colonoscopy, is needed to complete the screening continuum,” Greenwald added.

When should you get a repeat colonoscopy?

National guidelines generally recommend a colonoscopy every 10 years in average-risk people, Greenwald noted.

But stool tests, however, need to be done more frequently to be effective.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

Klum admits she’s “a little late to the party” to get a colonoscopy because she’s turning 50.

“Recently, the recommended age to have your first screening test has been lowered from 50 years to 45,” says Kethwaru.

“This reflects growing awareness among younger patients [having] Colon cancer.”

Klum said her colonoscopy was normal.

Click here to get the Fox News app

But if a colonoscopy shows early polyps — then, depending on the type of polyp, “a short interval, often three or five years, is needed when colon polyps are detected at the initial exam,” Greenwald notes.

“Patients who have had colon polyps once are at increased risk of developing colon polyps and require more intensive surveillance.”