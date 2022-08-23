NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

  • Image 1 of 10

    Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara was born in 1972 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

  • Young Sofia Vergara
    Image 2 of 10

    Vergara was discovered as a model in Colombia and hosted Colombian TV shows until she moved to the US in 1998. She left after her brother Rafael was murdered. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Sofia Vergara at the 2000 Annual American Comedy Awards
    Image 3 of 10

    Sofia Vergara has mostly acted in TV shows throughout her career. In 2015, she starred opposite award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon in “Hot Pursuit”. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett poses for ABC "modern family" Gallery in 2009
    Image 4 of 10

    Vergara got her big break in 2009 when she played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the comedy TV show “Modern Family”. The show ran for 11 seasons until it ended in 2020. Vergara was the highest-paid actress on an American TV show for seven years starting in 2013. (Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Sofia Vergara at the 2013 Emmys
    Image 5 of 10

    Sofia Vergara photographed at the 2013 Emmy Awards. She was nominated for four Emmy Awards for her work as Gloria on “Modern Family.” (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
    Image 6 of 10

    Sofia Vergara is married to American actor Joe Manganiello. They got married in Palm Beach in November 2015. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara in 2018
    Image 7 of 10

    Sofia Vergara has one son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with ex-husband Jose Luis Gonzalez. Manolo was born in Colombia in 1991. He is an actor and director. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

  • Sofia Vergara and her ex-fiance Nick Loeb
    Image 8 of 10

    Before marrying Manganiello, Sofia Vergara was engaged to American businessman and actor Nick Loeb. They ended their engagement in 2014. After the split, the two battled in court over Vergara’s frozen embryos. She won the suit in 2021. (Michael Kovac/WireImage)

  • Blonde Sofia Vergara
    Image 9 of 10

    Vergara has said in various interviews and on Instagram that she is a natural blonde. (John Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

  • Sofia Vergara as a judge on America's Got Talent
    Image 10 of 10

    Sofia Vergara became a judge on America’s Got Talent 2020. She was judged alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. (John Kopaloff/FilmMagic)