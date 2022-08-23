Entertainment Colombian superstar Sofia Vergara celebrates: Actress and AGT judge... Entertainment Colombian superstar Sofia Vergara celebrates: Actress and AGT judge for years By printveela editor - August 24, 2022 9 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara was born in 1972 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Vergara was discovered as a model in Colombia and hosted Colombian TV shows until she moved to the US in 1998. She left after her brother Rafael was murdered. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 10 Sofia Vergara has mostly acted in TV shows throughout her career. In 2015, she starred opposite award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon in “Hot Pursuit”. Vergara got her big break in 2009 when she played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the comedy TV show "Modern Family". The show ran for 11 seasons until it ended in 2020. Vergara was the highest-paid actress on an American TV show for seven years starting in 2013. Sofia Vergara photographed at the 2013 Emmy Awards. She was nominated for four Emmy Awards for her work as Gloria on "Modern Family." Sofia Vergara is married to American actor Joe Manganiello. They got married in Palm Beach in November 2015. Sofia Vergara has one son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with ex-husband Jose Luis Gonzalez. Manolo was born in Colombia in 1991. He is an actor and director. Before marrying Manganiello, Sofia Vergara was engaged to American businessman and actor Nick Loeb. They ended their engagement in 2014. After the split, the two battled in court over Vergara's frozen embryos. She won the suit in 2021. Vergara has said in various interviews and on Instagram that she is a natural blonde. Sofia Vergara became a judge on America's Got Talent 2020. She was judged alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. Alaska sues feds over contaminated lands, governor says DC 'knowingly' transferred to locals 