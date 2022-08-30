Colombia and Venezuela re-establish diplomatic relations

Bogota (CNN)Columbia and Venezuela Diplomatic relations have been re-established as a tectonic shift in South American regional politics.
Colombian Ambassador Armando Benedetti met with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro on Monday at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.
“At this moment I have been welcomed by President Nicolás Maduro, to whom I am presenting diplomatic documents as Colombia’s ambassador to Venezuela. We talked about the urgency of reviving the ties of friendship that have never been broken,” Benedetti posted several photos on Twitter. own with Maduro.
Venezuela’s Ambassador to Colombia, Felix Plascencia, will meet Colombian President Gustavo Petro in the coming days.
The two countries have not had diplomatic relations since 2019, when then Colombian President Ivan Duque recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state.
However, Colombia and Venezuela were part of the same country in the 19th century and have deep historical and cultural ties.
A campaign promise was to revive relations with Venezuela Petro, who took office on August 7 and is the country’s first left-wing president. Petro has sought to build international ties with new progressives such as the United States’ Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Venezuela is the most obvious enemy of US policy in the Western Hemisphere. Colombia, meanwhile, is a close ally of Washington, and US forces regularly conduct joint operations with their Colombian counterparts.