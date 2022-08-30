type here...
US NEWS Colombia and Venezuela re-establish diplomatic relations
US NEWS

Colombia and Venezuela re-establish diplomatic relations

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Bogota (CNN)Columbia and Venezuela Diplomatic relations have been re-established as a tectonic shift in South American regional politics.

Colombian Ambassador Armando Benedetti met with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro on Monday at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.
“At this moment I have been welcomed by President Nicolás Maduro, to whom I am presenting diplomatic documents as Colombia’s ambassador to Venezuela. We talked about the urgency of reviving the ties of friendship that have never been broken,” Benedetti posted several photos on Twitter. own with Maduro.

    Colombia’s new president aims to restore ties with the US
    Venezuela’s Ambassador to Colombia, Felix Plascencia, will meet Colombian President Gustavo Petro in the coming days.
      The two countries have not had diplomatic relations since 2019, when then Colombian President Ivan Duque recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state.
      Read on
      However, Colombia and Venezuela were part of the same country in the 19th century and have deep historical and cultural ties.
        A campaign promise was to revive relations with Venezuela Petro, who took office on August 7 and is the country’s first left-wing president. Petro has sought to build international ties with new progressives such as the United States’ Congressional Progressive Caucus.
          Venezuela is the most obvious enemy of US policy in the Western Hemisphere. Colombia, meanwhile, is a close ally of Washington, and US forces regularly conduct joint operations with their Colombian counterparts.

          Previous articleThe media refused to see the Republican surge coming this November
          Next articleData centers, backbone of the digital economy, face water scarcity and climate risks

          Latest news

          - Advertisement -
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          Data centers, backbone of the digital economy, face water scarcity and climate risks

          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Colombia and Venezuela re-establish diplomatic relations

          Bogota (CNN)Columbia and Venezuela Diplomatic relations have been re-established as a tectonic shift in South American regional politics....
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News