Colombia and Venezuela re-establish diplomatic relations

Bogota (CNN) Columbia and Venezuela Diplomatic relations have been re-established as a tectonic shift in South American regional politics.

Colombian Ambassador Armando Benedetti met with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro on Monday at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.

“At this moment I have been welcomed by President Nicolás Maduro, to whom I am presenting diplomatic documents as Colombia’s ambassador to Venezuela. We talked about the urgency of reviving the ties of friendship that have never been broken,” Benedetti posted several photos on Twitter. own with Maduro.

Venezuela’s Ambassador to Colombia, Felix Plascencia, will meet Colombian President Gustavo Petro in the coming days.

The two countries have not had diplomatic relations since 2019, when then Colombian President Ivan Duque recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state.

