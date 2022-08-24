New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Some of the nation’s top universities and colleges could benefit from President Joe Biden’s $300 billion student loan handout, after reports revealed they spent millions lobbying for education policies, including student loan handouts.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a plan to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for low- and middle-income American families. Analysis from The Penn Wharton Budget Model It is reported that this will lead to an increase of $300-$900 billion in taxes over the next few years.

According to OpenSecrets, several leading colleges have spent more than $130 million lobbying on education policies since 2021. Colleges may benefit from a decrease in student loan defaults, and “colleges may capture some of the benefits of the handout for student loans in the form of higher rates (both tuition and net),” the Wharton study said.

If the government were paying for students’ tuition, rather than addressing the high costs of education, universities could maintain or increase their already high tuition rates. The Biden administration will hold colleges accountable for tuition hikes in its announcement Wednesday.

Education is a big expense for young people trying to pay through school, and the student debt crisis is putting pressure on universities to lower prices.

Among the top lobbying colleges, according to OpenSecrets, the Association of American Medical Colleges spent $1,964,000 lobbying the government on various initiatives. Issues include public service loan waiver; Student Loan Forgiveness for Frontline Health Workers Act to support loan forgiveness for COVID-19 health workers; the Student Loan Tax Elimination Act, which would eliminate origination fees on federal student loans; and the Build Back Better Act.

In 2022, the University of California spent $840,000 and California State University $534,000 on federal lobbying activities, while the University of Colorado and the University of Pittsburgh both spent more than $400,000. Harvard University has spent $290,000 lobbying on education issues in 2022, and Yale University has spent $280,000 so far this year.

A Wednesday press release from the White House announcing the student loan handout plan said: “According to a Department of Education analysis, the typical undergraduate student with debt now graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt.”

“The skyrocketing cumulative federal student loan debt — $1.6 trillion and growing for more than 45 million borrowers — is a significant burden on America’s middle class.”

A 2017 study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York suggests that increased federal aid to students would lead to higher tuition rates from universities, meaning Biden’s plan could reduce federal student debt but raise tuition rates nationally.

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway responded to the plan, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday: “It’s not fair to welders, carpenters, barbers, people who choose not to go to college or people who can’t afford to stay. In college. It’s not fair to them. It’s also not fair to people who have paid off their student loans. Not fair because they made personal financial sacrifices to allow it.”

The new plan from Biden comes just two months before midterm elections in November, as Democrats hope to gain more support and votes from younger voters.