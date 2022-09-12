New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With America’s many COVID-19 restrictions in the rearview mirror, some colleges and universities aren’t ready to let go of some of the mandates just yet.

George Washington University, Georgetown University, New York University, Rutgers University and San Diego State University still have an indoor mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19.

At George Washington University in Washington, DC, community members are required to wear a mask in “indoor teaching settings” such as teaching laboratories and classrooms, George Washington University transportation and university health care facilities.

The university announced on Sept. 12 that it was relaxing the mask mandate on Sept. 12, which previously required masks in most indoor settings on campus. Community members were informed on 9

Jackson Hopp, a student at George Washington University, told Fox News Digital that the country is “overwhelmed” by mask mandates, but that the new classroom mask mandate is “very reasonable.”

“I think it’s ridiculous, and in September of 2022 we’re still actively enforcing this kind of mandate,” Hopp said. “I mean, I think they’re trying to be safe, you know, but honestly, I think it’s a little overkill at this point.”

“I think they’re taking it a little too far,” he added.

A George Washington University spokeswoman referred Fox News Digital to a Sept. 9 email to community members that said starting Sept. 12, “masks are not optional but strongly recommended at all university-owned or operated facilities.” Exceptions.

“While masks are optional on our campuses, their use is strongly encouraged. Individuals may choose to wear a mask based on a variety of reasons. We ask that you respect the personal decisions of others who choose to wear a mask,” the email said.

George Washington University student and campus reform correspondent Ezra Meyer says masking is a personal choice.

“Whether or not to wear a mask should be the prerogative of every student. Masking on campus should be a personal choice, not forced upon us through mandates,” the mayor said.

Georgetown University in Washington, DC has a similar masking policy and requires community members to wear a mask while in organized classes, university-sponsored transportation and healthcare settings.

Rutgers University, which has campuses across the state of New Jersey, has a masking policy that requires community members such as students and faculty to wear masks “with mandatory consent” in “all indoor teaching spaces, libraries and clinical settings.” .”

San Diego State University’s mask policy requires students and staff to mask-up when in “instructional settings,” even if a class session is taking place outside. The university requires masks to be worn in the library, student health services and the children’s center.

Dr. Mark Siegel, a Fox News medical analyst and professor of medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center, told Fox News Digital that while universities have the right to impose restrictions like the mask mandate, that doesn’t mean they’re warranted.

“It’s not scientifically proven how much benefit you get from a mask,” says Siegel. “Universities have the right, but I question the harm and public health value of actually doing them.”

Current mandates like mask mandates are psychologically damaging, Siegel said.

“I don’t think mask mandates work anywhere, and the word ‘mandate’ is psychologically damaging. And then it leads to virtue signaling where people wear masks, but they don’t wear them properly,” Siegel said. .

Other institutions, such as Columbia University, also have a mask mandate in place in all classrooms and university shuttles until Sept. 30 to allow for a “smooth return to the classroom.”

New York University requires community members to wear masks in settings where “in-person attendance is mandatory” as well as when people have “prolonged exposure to the same individuals.” A spokesperson told Fox News Digital that its mask mandate is expected to be lifted by the end of September.

