special – A study by the free speech organization Speech First found that universities across the United States placed more emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion than on free speech in freshman orientation materials.

Through Freedom of Information Act requests, Speech First obtained new orientation materials from more than 50 public college universities. Approximately one-third of the content mentioned free speech or diversity of viewpoints, while more than 90% discussed diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI). Among universities that mentioned free speech, there were seven times more orientation video content related to the DEI theme than free speech or viewpoint diversity.

“The results weren’t that surprising, but they should be shocking to the general public,” Charis Trump, executive director of Speech First, told Fox News Digital.

“It’s a serious concern because there’s clearly a tremendous disparity in how much emphasis universities place on DEI, anti-racism, and instilling that insecurity in students by putting it at the forefront,” Trump added.

Materials cited by Speech First include an orientation video at Northern Kentucky University that states “We’ve all participated in microaggressions,” and “If you haven’t been to a drag show yet, we’re going to make sure you have the chance.”

The State University of New York at New Paltz requires students to take an implicit bias test, and the University of California at Irvine encourages students to take the test, according to the report. The test asks students to match skin color, weapons, and objects with negative and positive words, and judges judge them as “biased” based on how quickly students answer questions.

The report cites James Madison University as having a PowerPoint with more than 30 slides on diversity, power, and oppression, and makes no mention of free speech or diversity of viewpoints.

A spokeswoman for James Madison University said the PowerPoint was no longer in use.

“JMU is committed to free expression and diversity of viewpoints. The president will address free speech and diversity of viewpoints in his commencement speech to all new students, and these topics will be addressed throughout the year,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

According to the report, the University of Las Vegas explained that racism is “based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people,” according to the report.

In addition to the examples he cited regarding Speech First, he praised George Mason University and Louisiana State University for promoting free speech and diversity of viewpoints in their orientation materials.

Trump said such orientation materials place an “undue burden” on students early in their college careers. “It gives the students a foundation for what they’re going to do for the next four years, and they take it seriously,” she said.

Students on college campuses should know their rights, Trump said, adding that they have a responsibility to know what the Constitution says and to read the policies of the university they are attending.

“Students are spending an exorbitant amount of money on a college education, and they should know what they’re paying for,” she said.

The State University of New York at New Paltz and the University of Las Vegas did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.