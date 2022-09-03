College football’s top 25 Week 1 schedule: Everything you need for the biggest games

College football’s biggest teams opened their 2022 seasons on Saturday. We’ll be updating this article throughout the day with final scores, highlights and what you need to know from each game.

No. 1 Utah State at Alabama

kicking out: 7:30 p.m

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman winner, will get a boost from Georgia Tech transfer Jahmir Gibbs, which will help make up for the loss of last year’s leading rusher and top receiver.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Notre Dame

kicking out: 7:30 p.m

TV: ABC

What to know: Former Ohio State player Marcus Freeman is returning home to begin his first season as Notre Dame’s head coach. The Buckeyes return quarterback CJ Stroud, Treveon Henderson and wide receiver Jackson Smith-Nzigba to lead the scoring from last year’s team.

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 12 Oregon

kicking out: 3:30 PM at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta).

TV: ABC

What to know: Former Georgia assistant Dan Lanning will face his former team, the defending national champions. Auburn transfer Bo Nix starts for Oregon at quarterback three years after facing the rival Bulldogs.

No. 6 Colorado State at Michigan

kicking out: in the afternoon

TV: ABC

What to know: Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is taking an unconventional approach to the QB competition, announcing that incumbent Cade McNamara will start this opener against the Rams and JJ McCarthy will take the reins next week against Hawaii.

7 Sam Houston State at Texas A&M

kicking out: in the afternoon

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Haynes King, who was injured early last season, has held off LSU transfer Max Johnson in camp and will return to center for the Aggies.

No. in Florida. 8 Utah

kicking out: 7 pm

TV: ESPN

What to know: The Utes are getting the attention of the College Football Playoff after last season’s run to the Rose Bowl, and many of their key players return, led by quarterback Cam Rising and defensive back Clark Phillips. The game marked Billy Napier’s head coaching debut for the rebuilding Gators.

Texas-El Paso at No. 9 Oklahoma

kicking out: 3:30 p.m

TV: Fox

What to know: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel will reunite with former Central Florida coordinator Jeff Lebby as the Sooners’ new starter.

Albany No. 10 at Baylor

kicking out: 7 pm

TV: ESPN Plus

What to know: The defending Big 12 champion Bears will look to use this opening tune-up to break in new starters, including QB Blake Shapen and a retooled defensive secondary.

East Carolina at No. 13 North Carolina State

kicking out: in the afternoon

TV: ESPN

What to know: The Wolfpack have ACC and College Football Playoff dreams with quarterback Devin Leary and an elite defense in the fold. East Carolina coach Mike Houston built the program slowly and won seven games last season. He brings back a talented quarterback and surprising talent in Holton Ahlers.

No. 15 Rice in Southern California

kicking out: 6 pm

TV: Pac-12 Network

What to know: The Lincoln Riley era at USC began with much fanfare as Trojans fans got their first look at the pitch-catch combo of incoming transfer QB Caleb Williams and WR Jordan Addison.

Bethune-Cookman No. 17 Miami (Fla.)

kicking out: 3:30 p.m

TV: ACC Network

What to know: For the second year, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has brought swagger back to a program that has failed to develop this kind of big-time quarterback prospect in decades. He is the face of the team going into coach Mario Cristobal’s first season.

18 Louisiana-Monroe at Texas

kicking out: 8 pm

TV: Longhorn Network

What to know: With Ohio State transfer Quinn Evers now at quarterback, the Longhorns look to make a strong early statement for coach Steve Sarkisian after a disappointing debut last year.

No. 20 Illinois State at Wisconsin

kicking out: 7 pm

TV: FS1

What to know: Braylon Allen again leads the Badgers’ traditionally potent running game, averaging 211 yards in 2021.

Miami (Ohio) no. 21 in Kentucky

kicking out: 7 pm

TV: SEC Network Plus

What to know: The Wildcats opened the season with their highest preseason ranking. But UK will start the campaign with a number of players serving suspensions, including the recall of Chris Rodriguez.

No. 23 Arkansas at no. 22 Cincinnati

kicking out: 3:30 p.m

TV: ESPN

What to know: With several starters departing after the Bearcats’ regular-season winning streak the past two years, there are questions about how Cincinnati continues its success. Arkansas brings back quarterback KJ Jefferson along with several of its key defenders.

24 Troy at Mississippi

kicking out: 4 pm

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has remained silent on whether Jackson Dart or Luke Altmeier will start at quarterback. Regardless of who takes the opening snap, it’s a good bet that both will see the field in the opener.

Texas-San Antonio at No. 25 Houston

kicking out: 3:30 p.m

TV: CBSSN

What to know: Houston has the pieces in place to make a run at the American Athletic title after losing to Cincinnati in the championship game last season. Much of UTSA’s prolific offense is back and could make another possible run at an undefeated season.

— Eric Smith, Eddie Timanas and Paul Myrberg contributed to this report