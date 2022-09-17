New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Number 6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 46-38-3. Is another win on the horizon for the Sooners?

Coach Brent Venables’ era in Norman is off to a perfect 2-0 start. On the other hand, the Scott Frost era at Nebraska ended before we could even advise you to auto-fade the now-fired Cornhuskers coach.

Oddsmakers currently have Oklahoma as a 10.5-point road favorite against Nebraska on Saturday. And considering how that went down for the Cornhuskers Georgia Southern Eagles In last weekend’s Sun Belt Conference, it was surprising that the Sooners weren’t the favorite.

Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph will do his best to quell critics following the squad’s 1-2 start against Oklahoma. But as we work to get their season and the program back on track, we believe the Sooners will be very tough competition for the Cornhuskers.

And remember, this Sooners team scored on eight of their red zone opportunities this season.

Boomer!

Prophecy:

Oklahoma by 14-17 points

Number 12 BYU @ no. 25 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

To be honest, these two teams are fascinating. Oregon lost to the national champion Georgia Bulldogs 49-3 in Week 1. Even if they didn’t, the Ducks played Georgia as the 12th-ranked team. The Ducks bounced back in Week 2 Eastern Washington University Won 70-14. But the Dogs and Eagles are on two opposite ends of the talent spectrum.

So do we really know who Oregon is?

And then, there’s BYU. Cougars hit Baylor In Week 2, they were held to just 289 yards of offense. However, it took a thrilling overtime period for the Cougs to come away with the victory. But a win is a win, right? And BYU beat USF Quite easily with a 50-21 win in Week 1. But like the Ducks, the jury is still out on whether BYU is the real deal.

Currently, oddsmakers have Oregon as a 3.5-point favorite. A good note to remember is that Oregon’s new head coach Dan Lanning comes over from Nick Saban Alabama Coaching Tree by Kirby Smart and UGA. Unless you live completely off the grid, you know that anything Saban touches will eventually turn into a success.

With that in mind, like the oddsmakers, we’re going to give the edge to the ducks.

Prophecy:

Oregon by 10 to 12 points

No. 22 Penn State @ Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

The Nittany Lions hit the highway, heading south to face the Auburn Tigers. And we’re going to go ahead and say it the same way they said it in Jordan-Hare.

Battle Damn Eagle!

We’re considering James Franklin’s reputation as a coach who can’t close out big games for this pick. Penn State dropped to 3rd place in 2021 itself Iowa No. 5 Ohio State No. 6 Michigan, Number 12 State of Michigan And, for good measure, no. 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Based on that record, those lions are more cowardly than brave.

And when it comes to big games, a look at this year’s rankings shows that Auburn didn’t even crack the top 25. So is this matchup really even a big game? For us, it looks like another opportunity for Franklin.

Unranked Auburn plays in the ultra-competitive SEC West. So an opponent facing an SEC West team will probably be in for a battle. Yes, Penn State topped Auburn last year, but that was a home game for the Nittany Lions. And when they face a Tigers team with such an amazing quarterback Bo “Interception” Nix Under the center.

Prophecy:

Auburn 14 to 17 points

Toledo @ no. 3 Ohio State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Ohio State is currently on track to make another College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal appearance. The Buckeyes may even be on their way to another championship. But it’s only week 3, so we’ll try not to get too ahead of ourselves.

The MAC-West’s Toledo Rockets are no match for the Heisman favorite’s firepower CJ Stroud And buckeyes. So the question here is not whether Ohio State will win, but by what margin. How soon will Ryan Day give his second team squad reps on Saturday? Well, it depends on how long it takes for Ohio State to get this game out of Toledo’s reach.

Ohio State has won each of the three meetings between these squads and the combined score is 115-22. So look for the Buckeyes to put up basketball score numbers in this game as well.

Prophecy:

Ohio State 28 to 35 points

No. 11 State of Michigan @ Washington (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Spartans and Huskies. A tale of two bang-up teams.

Spartan security Xavier Henderson Missed the team with a leg injury and was the team’s starting linebacker Darius Snow He was sidelined for the entire year with a leg injury. The Huskies are without a linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and security Vincent Nunley . Both teams are undefeated at 2-0.

However, we’re rolling with the road underdog Spartans in this competition.

They have won 13 of their last 15 games and lead the FBS with 12 sacks this season. Michigan State is the only Big Ten team that hasn’t allowed a completion of 25 or more yards this season.

Prophecy:

Michigan State by 7 to 9 points

Fresno State @ no. 7 USC (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Dating back to 2005, the Trojans have won four straight meetings against the Bulldogs.

And call it confidence or cockiness, but we’re willing to bet Hollywood Hills that SoCal’s favorite sons will win and come away big against Fresno State this weekend.

USC has been the subject of many college football conversations since Lincoln Riley was named head coach in the spring of this year. Is Lincoln afraid of the SEC? Can Riley bring USC back to dominance? ready Caleb Williams Do the Trojans need to compete again at quarterback?

Perhaps Lincoln Riley bolted from OU because he didn’t want to face the challenge of the SEC as the Sooners joined the likes of Alabama and Georgia. Who knows, but who cares? What matters now is that he proves in real time that SoCal has something to say in the Pac-12 and college football.

And with decisive wins over Rice and Stanford, some of those pressing questions appear to be answered.

Trojan QB Williams has 590 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. And so far, USC’s offense ranks third in the nation in scoring offense.

The Trojans of old might have allowed Fresno State to hang on in a game like this. Flash back to 2019 when USC just beat the Bulldogs 31-23. But this year is different.

This year will be special for the Trojans.

Prophecy:

USC 18 to 21 points

