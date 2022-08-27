College football Week 0 winners and losers: Scott Frost-led Nebraska is an unmitigated disaster.

Nebraska football is a freak disaster. That old black-and-white video of an oil spill, a bridge collapse, an industrial explosion, two trains colliding — once considered one of the proudest programs in the Bowl Subdivision.

Although the program’s irrelevance predates coach Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers’ decline has been exponential under the former quarterback.

After a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in the season opener, Frost’s record at Nebraska now stands at 15-30. Of those losses, 21 came by one score. His comments last week about being thrown by offensive linemen “15 to 20” times during practice were shrugged off by frustrated fans who should feel the urge to rise at least several times every Saturday fall.

The loss to Northwestern, like many others during Frost’s tenure, hit the same beats as a horror film.

A happy, sun-shiny start. Nebraska led 14-3 early in the second quarter after putting together two touchdown drives under sharp freshman quarterback Casey Thompson in the first half.

The “something felt off” moment. Northwestern responded with two scores, the second an 82-yard drive with 25 seconds left in the first half to put the Wildcats ahead 17-14 after two quarters.

“Calling from home” twist. The Cornhuskers would respond with a pair of touchdown runs from junior-college transfer Anthony Grant, including a pinballing 46-yard run to put Nebraska up 28-17 nine minutes into the third quarter. Nebraska attempted an onside kick, which Northwestern recovered. The Wildcats score a touchdown on that short field; The Cornhuskers never scored again.

A bloody and inevitable end. With 6:10 left in the fourth quarter, Northwestern took over at its 6-yard line and drove 53 yards on nine running plays with 4:18 left on the game clock before punting. With Nebraska pinned at its 4-yard line, Thompson drove three plays before his pass attempt overthrew his intended receiver and was intercepted by Northwestern.

And like any horror movie, a train wreck or a multi-car pileup, it’s impossible to look away. The Cornhuskers and Northwestern lead the list of winners and losers from the abbreviated Week 0 slate that opens the 2022 season:

The winners

Northwest

After finishing last in the Big Ten West last year after winning just three times, Northwestern took a great first step toward what has become a Pat Fitzgerald-era tradition: a bounce-back season. With games against Duke, Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio) before returning to Big Ten play, the Wildcats are in position to become bowl eligible for the fifth time in a year after six losing seasons under Fitzgerald. In another trend among Big Ten teams in Nebraska’s weight class, Fitzgerald managed the game to take advantage of the Cornhuskers’ inevitable implosion.

Free beer!Fans at the game in Ireland were rewarded after the internet went out at the stadium

Western Kentucky

A series of offseason personnel and coaching changes continued in the Hilltoppers’ season opener with a 38-27 victory over Austin Peay of the Championship Subdivision. Behind quarterback Bailey Zappé, wide receiver Jerreth Stearns and offensive coordinator Jack Keatley — who now plays for the Patriots, plays for the Packers and coaches at the same position at Texas Tech — last year’s offense was first nationally in passing, second in total offense and second. In scoring. But WKU gained 387 yards against Austin Peay, well below last season’s average, while former West Florida transfer Austin Reed threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

The losers

Scott Frost

The already slim odds of his return in 2023 essentially drop to zero. Although the offense was out of control — he handed those reins to new coordinator Mark Whipple, who could update his resume on the plane home — Frost still managed to upset the Cornhuskers’ timing with a mindboggling onside kick; Looking for a knockout punch, he instead deals a fatal blow to his safety. With a non-conference game against Oklahoma on Sept. 17 and a brutal November, Nebraska is struggling to win enough games to keep Frost’s job.

