College football Week 0 report card: At least Nebraska fans watching in Ireland get free beer

Welcome to the Year of the Report Card, a weekly series on USA TODAY Sports where you really comment and take a lighthearted look at the amazing plays, boneheaded decisions, crazy fans and the wacky absurdity that accompanies every college. Football Saturday.

The same is true of grading from last season: high marks are reserved for the excellent, and failing grades are not reversible. Also, average tweeters get blocked and emails to the inbox to complain go straight into the trash folder.

That being said, here’s a Week 0 breakdown of how the fans, teams, players and coaches fared:

Week 0: Wait, what?

Whoever came up with the title “Week 0” to signify the start of the college football season needs to have their head examined. In this case, that certainly applies to the slate of games fans have to choose from. Zero top 25 teams played. Lots of zeros at the end of payouts for guaranteed money games. Shame is zero. Maximum excitement!

After spending eight months without football anything counts as entertainment at this point. The networks certainly don’t mind a poor slate because they need to fill their airtime with something – so we get Northwestern and Nebraska across the pond in Ireland, and we’re forced to watch the Huskers melt again.

Artist formerly known as Week 1 :D-

Ahead of Saturday’s action we…

Putting ‘Spygate’ to shame

Perhaps the craziest “if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying” line of the summer from Jacksonville State (Alabama, not Florida) and head coach Rich Rodriguez (so, that’s where he ends up?!?). Week 1 opponent, Stephen F. Austin sends a spy to get intel on their plays.

Supposedly SFA assistants were lurking in the shadows during Jacksonville’s spring game to slow down Richrod’s offensive schemes. Fast forward a few months after the Gamecocks changed the names of their plays and signals — Rodriguez’s eagle-eyed daughter allegedly spotted a cameraman at a recent practice.

Rodriguez immediately sent his assistant strength coach, who is 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, to search the bleachers for the culprit. Cue Benny Hill’s music. Oh, by the way, Jacksonville State needn’t have worried: It outscored a spied opponent 42-17.

On Davidson: Incomplete

‘Griddy’ is the latest craze to jump the shark

It’s short and sweet. Feast your eyes on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney by trying to look like a griddy (questionable dance) earlier this summer. It wasn’t his fault, someone could have convinced him to do it. Also, the wardrobe choice he chose to leave the house with doesn’t do him any favors.

Dabo off-beat: f

A no-internet solution? Free beer.

When fans go to football games, internet access is all they need to spend $10 bucks on a beer. During the first half of the Northwestern-Nebraska game at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, concession vendors ran into an Internet problem that damaged the credit card machines used to take payments from the commission.

Instead of doing nothing and letting all that food and drink go to waste because they didn’t take cash, the stadium officials went ahead and gave everything away for free, probably out of fear that fans would vandalize the joint if they didn’t. Hot dogs, nachos, beer, and anything else you can think of are enjoyed by fans. Fortunately, none of these fan bases have a reputation for their drinking prowess, but then again, the concessions run out of beer anyway.

Now, imagine what would happen if the machines were down in an American stadium and fans were wondering where they were going to get their next sip of brew?

Wallets not allowed: A+

The Dog of the Week

(My name is Scooby, go with it.)

Dog of the Week, a new segment on the report card here, goes to the game on the schedule where you question why it’s playing, why it’s on television, why the two teams involved are so awful and incompetent. Simply, the game deserves maximum clowning. If readers want to send pictures of their own children, feel free to go ahead.

Meet a mine named Sutton.

This week’s dog: Idaho State at UNLV

The only reason this game is played is the almighty dollar. Idaho State went 1-10 last season, and UNLV, armed with the advantage of playing in Las Vegas and in an NFL stadium, is only bettered by the Bengals in the win column in 2021. Idaho State received $350,000 for its eight-hour trip. A miserable state and a 52-21 beatdown, that’s reason enough for the Dog Pound to turn a blind eye in terms of what can be seen.