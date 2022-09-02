College football Thursday night winners, losers: Penn State, Pitt prevail; Purdue’s chance was lost

Penn State spent two seasons in the Big Ten’s second or third tier, passed by Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin, and was lapped several times by conference powers Ohio State and Michigan.

Hopes of the Nittany Lions returning to the top of the league this year and in the mix for the New Year’s Six didn’t need a 35-31 win Thursday at Purdue, one of the top teams from the Big Ten West.

But in avoiding a huge setback to start the season, PSU stayed on course to compete for a major bowl, avoided a burgeoning quarterback controversy and pulled off the narrow victory that eluded the team last year.

Instead of spending next week in the national spotlight, the Nittany Lions and coach James Franklin can focus on the upcoming schedule of games — Ohio, Auburn, Central Michigan and Northwestern — that will keep the team still undefeated heading into a key matchup against Michigan. In October.

Senior quarterback Sean Clifford threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter to put Purdue ahead 31-28, but then led PSU on an 8-play, 80-yard drive to regain the lead in just under a minute.

While not perfect, Clifford’s 282 passing yards, four touchdowns and late heroics should quiet some calls to hand the offense over to true freshman Drew Aller.

Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and others join the Nittany Lions on the list of winners and losers from the first Thursday night of the 2022 season:

The winners

Oklahoma State

Central Michigan no. 11 is thought to give the Cowboys the game — after all, the Chippewas won the last time these two met in 2016, though there was some late-game controversy over poor officiating. By and large, it wasn’t: Oklahoma State had a 21-point second-quarter lead and led 44-15 at halftime, though CMU scored 29 second-half points in a 58-44 final. Quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 406 yards, ran for 57 yards and scored six total touchdowns.

Pittsburgh

The backyard brawl went back to script. After an 11-year absence from this fierce competition, the no. 16 Pittsburgh and West Virginia went back and forth – with the game tied at 10-10, 17-17, 24-24 and 31-31 – until the Panthers’ 56-yard interception return with less than three minutes to go won 38-31. Kedan Slovis won the battle of the former Southern California quarterbacks by throwing for 308 yards and a touchdown, while West Virginia’s JT Daniels averaged 5.5 yards per attempt for 214 yards with one interception.

Tennessee

The second year of the Josh Heupel era led to an easy 59-10 victory over Ball State, which trailed 35-0 at halftime and committed three turnovers. No longer flying under the radar, senior quarterback Hendon Hooker filled in in the second half, completing 18 of 25 attempts for 222 yards and two scores.

The losers

Purdue

Heading into the USA TODAY Sports poll of coaches, there was a sense of a major missing out on a chance to step into the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West. Minus a late slump on defense, Purdue’s overall performance still puts the Boilermakers in the mix for a division title and eight games into the regular season. Beating the Nittany Lions would make that much easier.

West Virginia

As always, losing by a touchdown to Pittsburgh means the Mountaineers will be pretty good, but we won’t know for a few weeks. However, the loss will raise the temperature on coach Neil Brown and make it more difficult for WVU to lock up another bowl bid in the unpredictable Big 12. A loss to Kansas next week — no laughing matter in years past — would essentially doom the season just two weeks later.