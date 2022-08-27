New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

College football fans have been patient for the past seven months Looking forward to getting back on the gridiron SportsFix is ​​powered by the NBA and the always-thrilling regular-season baseball.

The wait is over. such as

Week Zero It’s college football season came 11 games are scheduled for Saturday, August 27. Not a single ranked team will compete, but no one should be favored this weekend.

Let’s take a look at some of the games on the Week Zero slate.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Northwestern Wildcats – 12:30 pm ET

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost enters his fifth year in Lincoln as his Cornhuskers have failed to finish a season over .500 since taking the job in 2018. Finished 3-9 last season and lost their opener. Illinois travels to Dublin, Ireland for a fun game against Nebraska Northwestern.

The The Cornhuskers will have a new quarterback Texas transfer Casey Thompson will get the first snap for Nebraska. Thompson started 10 games for Texas last season, throwing for 2,113 yards with 24 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

“I really like what’s at that position,” Frost said on “Husker Sports Nightly” when the news was announced. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays more than one, but Casey is going to take the first rep.”

Northwestern is coming off a disappointing season, finishing 3-9 in 2021 after finishing above .500 in five of the last six seasons. The The wild cats flew away In their game against Nebraska last season, they lost 56-7 in Lincoln.

Wyoming Cowboys at Illinois Fighting Illini – 4:00 pm ET

Head coach Bret Bielema made the most of his first Week Zero game as head coach at Illinois, opening the 2021 season by beating Nebraska. Can he go 2-0?

The Illini is fighting I hope Finishing the 2021 season 5-7, taking another step after a successful first season under their new head coach, beating two ranked rivals in the process.

“Really excited for our players, our coaches, but Illinois football in general, including the University of Illinois, the Champaign-Urbana community, all of our fans and alumni,” Bielema said Monday, according to 247Sports. “There’s a really good buzz with our players. The buzz doesn’t necessarily equate to wins but I love the excitement, the energy, the general feel of what our guys are doing.”

Wyoming went 7-6 in 2021 The Cowboys lost 14 Starters From last year’s team. Head coach Craig Ball enters his ninth season in Laramie, having led his Cowboys to four bowl games during his tenure.

UConn Huskies at Utah State Aggies – 4:00 pm ET

Welcome to The Jim Mora era at UConn . The Huskies are coming off a 1-11 season in 2021, including a loss to FCS Holy Cross, hoping Mora can inject some life into the program.

Mora, who has not coached since the 2017 season after six seasons at UCLA, has been living in Idaho and working for ESPN for the past three years.

“I want another chance. I’m at that point, and if it doesn’t happen, I’m fine with it. I’m happy in Sun Valley,” Mora said of his home in Idaho, according to ESPN. “I had an itch, I really felt like I needed this opportunity. This is what I want to do, this is what I’m passionate about. I love being able to impact these kids. I’m at my point. Life really isn’t about me.”

Utah State is the defending Mountain West champion, going 11-3 last year and beating Oregon State in their bowl game.

The Aggies go to Tuscaloosa In the first week no. 1 Capture of Alabama.

Vanderbilt Commodores at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors – 10:30 pm ET

For those who like to stay up until the wee hours of the morning, Week Zero Slate ends with a trip to Honolulu.

Vanderbilt is coming off a 2-10 record in head coach Clark Lee’s first year and is seeking its first early season win since 2018. Regardless of Vanderbilt’s 2021 record, Lee has high expectations for the Commodores.

“We knew in time There will be Vanderbilt football The best program in the country,” Lee said at SEC Media Days.

Vanderbilt hasn’t had a winning season since 2013, never won 10 games in a season or appeared in the SEC Championship Game.

There is Hawaii Entering the first season He spent the past few seasons as an assistant coach at Nevada, under former record-setting quarterback Timmy Chang.

“When I played, I felt like I put a state behind me, and now I tell the kids, ‘State needs you to make that block. This state is depending on you.’ They understand,” Chang said, according to ESPN. “It’s bigger than me. It’s for the whole community, the whole eight islands. It kind of does it [coaching here] It’s really special, especially when you’re born and raised here.”

Hawaii has won its last seven home openers.